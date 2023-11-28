TIME OUT MARKET NEW YORK Presents Holiday Experiences for All

Are you looking for unforgettable holiday experience with your loved ones? Look no further than Time Out Market New York! From enchanting holiday decorations to live performances by Christmas carolers, and even surprise visits from beloved holiday characters, there's something for everyone to enjoy. From November 27th to December 22nd, families can take advantage of the Market’s curated holiday programming, indulge in delicious seasonal treats, and create lasting memories this holiday season.

FAD Holiday Market (Through December 22)

Get ready for the festive season with FAD Holiday Market, a pop-up holiday market featuring local vendors from Brooklyn bringing together artists, designers, and the public, creating a space for community engagement and cultural discovery.

Dear Santa Letter Drop-Off (December 1 - 23)

Write and mail your letter to Santa using our North Pole mailbox and receive a Special Goodie Bag.

Holiday Character Meet and Greet (Saturdays, 1PM-4PM)

Meet your favorite holiday characters and pose for a photo. Saturdays 1-4 PM on December 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd. Characters include Santa, The Grinch, Jack Frost, Frosty the Snowman, and more.

Sunday Carolers: "The Other Reindeer Carolers" (Sundays, 2PM-5PM)

Listen to holiday favorites and hits performed by "The Other Reindeer Carolers" every Sunday from December 3rd to 17th and Saturday, December 23rd from 2PM to 5PM, throughout the Market.

Photo Credit: Filip Wolak