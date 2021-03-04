TIA MARIA Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur Releases New Bottle Design & RTD Iced Coffee Frappé Cocktail

Tia Maria, the world's most authentic coffee liqueur, has announced the introduction of a new bottle design alongside the launch of their ready-to-drink cocktail, the Iced Coffee Frappé cocktail.

When opening and pouring Tia Maria a strong aroma of coffee emanates on the nose and expands with light notes of chocolate and pipe tobacco. Sweet and soft at first, Tia Maria evolves with harmony to cleanse the palate thanks to the fresh acidity found in 100% Arabica coffee beans. Deep flavors of coffee and chocolate come forward and are balanced by notes of cacao, dried fruit, and vanilla. Tia Maria is 26.5% ABV.

Since its launch in 1950, Tia Maria has been a favorite for coffee liqueur lovers around the world and was used in the first Espresso Martini recipe, created in London in 1983. Its bottle shape has continued to evolve from a squat shape with gold stripes to soft, clean lines that create a timeless profile. Today, the Tia Maria bottle boasts bold red strokes to capture the brand's dynamic energy and a large label designed to highlight what makes Tia Maria unique to consumers - the Cold Brew method and its ingredients of 100% Arabica coffee beans and Madagascar vanilla.

"We aim to highlight the cold brew method in Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and the Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappé. In addition to exciting growth in the premium liqueurs category, we see that cold brew continues to grain traction, particularly among millennials. Our launch comes at an ideal time for a younger audience that looks for innovation in iconic brands," said Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Brand & Trade Marketing for Disaronno International USA.

With at-home cocktails is at an all-time high, consumers are revisiting their favorites and also exploring new alternatives. The classic cocktails championed by Tia Maria are simple to make and made with ingredients commonly found at home. Some examples are:

The "Espresso Martini" continues to excite and refresh consumers as one of the top trending cocktails in the world. When made with Tia Maria, it is elevated to highlight a full-bodied and fragrant liqueur with roasted coffee and chocolate notes.

The "White Russian" is one of the top 5 most searched cocktails online, and tia Maria was recently named the "Best Coffee Liqueur" for making White Russians by a leading spirits publication.

The "Irish Coffee" remains a beloved cold-weather classic cocktail and one of the top drinks of choice of millennial consumers during brunch occasions.

Tia Maria can also be enjoyed in a neat pour over ice or combined with tonic water in a refreshing "Tia Tonic."

Tia Maria has also launched a new ready-to-drink cocktail featuring a cold brew method and nitro technology. The nitro technology is an innovative system that creates a velvety foam when the can is first opened to ensure the maximum product quality, consistency and a multisensory experience for the consumer. Once opened, the nitro technology instantly creates the frappé foam followed by a smooth, indulgent taste. At 4% ABV, Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappé has a velvety cream foam and the signature taste of Tia Maria. Made with coffee, Tia Maria, and a hint of milk, this is the ideal choice for taking a break at home or when on the go.

Bringing to life Tia Maria's one of a kind personality, the new packaging has been created in collaboration with famed street artist, Karski, from the Netherlands. Karski adds, "I'm extremely happy that Tia Maria identifies its branding with my vibrant works of art. This ready-to-drink can has a unique appearance with its abstract design and 'one of a kind' colors."

Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, which features a 750ml bottle, is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $27.99. The Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappé cocktail is available nationwide in 200ml 4-packs at a suggested retail price of $10.99. A single 200ml can is available for a suggested retail price of $2.79.