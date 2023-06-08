THE WALLACE LOUNGE on the UWS-A Sophisticated Destination for Wonderful Drinks, Light Bites, and Music

Dress to impress and plan to visit The Wallace Lounge on the Upper West Side. This swanky spot epitomizes NYC style with their fine beverage menu, delicious light bites, and wonderful musical entertainment in a classic setting. Situated one block from the Beacon Theater and a short walk from Lincoln Center, it’s an ideal location before enjoying the area’s entertainment or come by after the show. The richly appointed, attractive venue has tables for all size parties, comfortable sofas, and a sleek bar and lounge area. Guests can expect excellent service.

Concept Creator and Operator Andrea Loscalzo, the owner of Upper West Side’s mainstay Salumeria Rosi, had a cocktail bar and piano lounge in mind from the moment he first saw the space situated at The Wallace Hotel.

Andrea has carefully curated the menu of light bites to pair well with the elevated beverage program. Beverage Director Simon Sebbah of Grand Tour Hospitality has designed the cocktail program and Sommelier Chris Miller of The Lambs Club developed the global wine program.

We visited on a Thursday evening after a busy day in the office and it was perfect for a relaxing and satisfying night out. Our table was reserved for 7:00 just when the pianist and vocalist began their first set. The song selections were exquisite with show classics and many favorites. Music is scheduled from Thursday to Sunday evenings.

If you love a top notch Martini, you’ll be very pleased with the house signature, The Wallace Martini with your choice of Grey Goose or Tanqueray No. 10, dry vermouth, and bitters. The cocktail menu has imaginative choices and the talented mixologists can also make you a drink that is off the menu.

Order from the selection of delicious small plates, beautifully presented to accompany your drinks. The Snacks section of the food menu is a nicely curated selection of Charcuterie a la carte and Cheese a la carte from Salumeria Rosi with meats like Prosciutto di Parma and cheeses such as Parmiggiano Reggiano. There are Cold Bites that include Smoked Beef Tartare on a rice cracker, topped with poached quail egg, gold leaf and nasturtium, presented in a smoking cloche. Warm Bites feature delectable Tempura Shrimp. The four oversized prawns are lightly fried in a rice flour batter and are served like lollipops with ponzu aioli. The tender Wagyu Beef Sliders are a pair of two-ounce Wagyu beef patties topped with creamy Brie cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a special smoked sauce on brioche buns served with tasty string fries. Truffle Potato Croquettes couldn’t be better, served with truffle mayonnaise and topped with sliced fresh black truffle.

For those who crave a serving of caviar, The Wallace Lounge also showcases a Petrossian Caviar program, served by the tray accompanied with egg whites, egg yolks, shallots, chives, capers, crème fraiche, and mini blinis. It’s ideal to accompany a glass of champagne.

If you’re in the mood for a sweet bite, you won’t be disappointed. The Pistacchio Cheesecake topped with roasted pistachios and Maldon salt has a rich, luscious flavor and there’s also Millefoglie, a mini puff pastry with vanilla Chantilly cream, topped with fresh raspberry.

The next time you are looking for a chic spot for a delightful visit, The Wallace Lounge should be the destination. It is located at 242 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023. Visit their web site at https://thewallace.com/lounge or call (212) 274-8839. It is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 12:00 am. Follow Wallace Lounge on Instagram @thewallacelounge

Photo Credit: AKSSS Studio