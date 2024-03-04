THE VICE WINE Releases “Miami Vices” Rosé of Pinot Noir

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Although it doesn't quite feel like spring yet in most of the country, there are places in that the weather is totally blissful like Miami, Florida. Wine lovers will be happy to know that The Vice Wine has released their 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir aptly named "Miami Vices," and it's as delicious to taste as it is awesome to look at. This is a rosé for all the good times ahead.

Get to know this rosé wine better! “Miami Vices” Rosé of Pinot Noir has been crafted in a Sancerre Rosé style, exclusively from Pinot Noir grapes that have been sustainably grown. It has a seductive bouquet of red berries and spring flowers that greets the nose and mouth-watering minerality with the luscious flavors of summer strawberries, and orange blossom. The freshness keeps you going back for more, so this one is quick to disappear. It’s a good idea to have a few bottles ready for your family and friends.

“Miami Vices” Rosé of Pinot Noir is also the ideal wine to pair with food. Its bright refreshing taste goes beautifully with a cheese platter, light chicken or fish dishes, roasted vegetables, and fresh seasonal fruits. Sip and savor!

“Miami Vices” Rosé of Pinot Noir has an SRP is $36.00 via www.TheVice.com and at retail stores.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Vice Wine