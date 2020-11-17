THANKSGIVING READY-Your Guide to Dining Out and Taking Out in NYC

Whether you're going solo, having a family dinner, or safely gathering with a group, New York City restaurants have endless options for dining in and taking out. We have suggestions for many cuisine types at a wide variety of price points. Happy Thanksgiving!

Soogil (East Village) The restaurant will offer a 4-course holiday feast for $65 per person for lunch and dinner on 11/26. Choices include Honeynut Squash Soup with duck prosciutto and pumpernickel gruyere croutons or Kanpachi Sashimi with radish, finger lime and soy yuzu to start, followed by either Scallop and grilled poached leek skewer with frisee, Korean pear, pickled persimmon and pomegranate or Nurungji Gras, Chef Soogil's signature dish that marries his classic French training and Korean roots with seared foie gras over crispy nurungji Korean "scorched rice," brussels sprouts, caramelized onions and soy mushroom sauce poured tableside. Main course options include the elegant Boneless Turkey Roulade stuffed with turkey and foie gras sausage, served with roasted brussels sprouts and smoked bacon, mashed potatoes, orange honey-glazed carrots, cranberry and gravy or grilled Short Rib with chestnut puree, pickled chanterelles, potato croquette and Korean BBQ sauce. For dessert, the Jenga Tower offers a fun way to finish the meal - an irresistible crisscrossed stack of crispy churro dusted with nutty Korean 7-grain misu-garu powder and topped with black sesame gelato. Guests can also opt for the 5-course Chef's Tasting menu for $75. Thanksgiving dining reservations are available from 12pm - 3pm and 5pm - 9pm via Resy and Open Table or to go via Tock and Uber Eats. Visit: https://www.soogil.com/.

Nai Tapas (East Village) The restaurant that is helmed by Galicia-native, Chef/Owner Ruben Rodriguez will be featuring a prix-fixe tapas style menu at $85 per person with six courses and a choice of dessert as well as a choice of sangria, red/white wine or beer. Highlights on the menu will include Fideua (Catalan styled toasted paella with mussels, scallops, clams, seaweed, tobiko and aioli); Gambas Al Ajillo (shrimp in garlic sauce); Carpaccio De Portobello (Portobello marinated in truffle oil, topped with manchego cheese, marcona almonds and saffron salt); and Rabo Guisado (tempranillo braised oxtail, veal demi-glace), among others. Reservations will be starting at 5pm indoors and outdoors, and can be made by calling the restaurant or through their web site at https://www.naitapas.nyc/.

Senza Gluten and Senza Gluten Café & Bakery (Greenwich Village) The beloved duo of gluten-free Italian eateries. Chef & owner Jemiko L. Solo's comforting holiday specials will be available for indoor & outdoor dining, delivery and takeout. Enjoy a hearty, Italian-inspired and 100% gluten-free Thanksgiving meal in Senza Gluten's covered and heated outdoor garden, or in the restaurant's cozy, dimly-lit indoor dining room. Alongside Italian classics like Pollo Alla Parmigiana and Calamari Fritti, Chef Jemiko L. Solo will be serving Thanksgiving specials including Roasted Turkey with Italian Sausage Stuffing - honey and orange glazed roasted turkey stuffed with homemade gluten-free stuffing with Italian sweet pork sausage, mushrooms and apples, served with homemade mashed potatoes, string beans and gravy; Butternut Squash Ravioli in a creamy butter and sage sauce; Butternut Squash Soup with toasted croutons and basil puree; Spiced Pumpkin Creme Brulee . Reservations are now available via Open Table. For those looking to dine at home, Senza Gluten will also be offering its full Thanksgiving menu for takeout and regular menu for local delivery from noon - 10pm. Senza Gluten Café & Bakery is just down the block from Senza Gluten on Sullivan Street, Senza Gluten Cafe & Bakery will also be open on Thanksgiving (9am - 4pm), including delivery, for any last-minute dessert or breakfast needs. Visit: https://senzaglutennyc.com/.

Loulou (Chelsea) They will be open for Thanksgiving to celebrate the occasion with friends and family from 9am - 12pm for breakfast, 12pm - 5pm for lunch and 5pm - 10pm for dinner and you can make your reservation via Resy. For dinner, Loulou will offer a Thanksgiving price-fixe family style meal for $70 p/p which includes a choice of Roasted Turkey Breast with black truffle, cognac gravy, lingonberry compote, brioche stuffing with fennel and apple or Beef Tenderloin along with a choice of two sides, which include Butternut Squash gratin, Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots, Brussels Sprouts, or Grilled Asparagus and a choice of Apple Tarte Tatin or Chocolate Mousse for dessert. Visit: https://www.loulounyc.com/.

Brooklyn Chop House (FiDi) They will be celebrating the holiday by featuring a delicious 13-14lb Peking Turkey with cranberry plum sauce fit for a feast of 6-8 guests with all the holiday trimmings including garlic mashed potatoes, string beans, salads, homemade assorted cheesecakes and coffees for $295, available from 4pm - 11pm outdoors, and 4pm - 12am indoors. The Peking Turkey is available to-go minus the trimmings for $195 to-go. Reservations can be made by visiting: https://www.brooklynchophouse.com

Carnegie Diner & Café (Midtown) The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day, offering a special Thanksgiving plate for $19.95, which includes traditional roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and Brussels sprouts. For an additional $5, you can also get a slice of Pumpkin, or Pecan or Apple pie. To give back to the community, the first 50 first responders that are working that day that stop by Carnegie Diner will receive a complimentary Thanksgiving meal to stay or to go, while supplies last. And a Thanksgiving Catering Menu will be offered, for $22 per person plus tax, tips and a $20 delivery fee with a minimum of 10 people. Orders must be made by Monday, November 23rd. Visit: https://www.carnegiediner.com/.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park (Midtown) Helmed by critically acclaimed Chef Jonathan Waxman, Jams is a 100-seat restaurant and bar committed to working with local farmers and vendors to source the best and freshest seasonal ingredients. The menus are filled with dishes inspired by the local region and based on each season's bounty. Jams is offering Hot Spiced Cider - available open to close, daily (7am-10pm); Cider Donuts - available all-day Saturdays and Sundays until they sell out (7am-10pm); Pumpkin Spiced Mexican Wedding Cake Cookies - available open to close, daily (7am-10pm); and the "Give Thanks" Sandwich (Smoked Turkey, House Made Stuffing, Spicy Cranberry Orange Sauce, Hot Gravy Dipping Sauce). For every "Give Thanks" Sandwich sold, one meal will be donated to Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. - available daily starting at 11am (until close, 10pm). Visit: http://www.jamsrestaurant.nyc/.

Haven Rooftop (Times Square) Atop the Sanctuary Hotel, the restaurant is featuring a prix fixe menu for $69 per person and a $29 kids menu to celebrate the holiday. The menu, which will be served under their heated and tented rooftop includes a choice of butternut squash soup, polenta lasagna, a tuna tower or spinach tower to start. That will be followed by a choice of turkey with sweet potato mash, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce or truffle gnocchi, branzino or 'havenly' chicken. The feast will cap off with a choice of pumpkin cheesecake, dulche de leche rice pudding or creme brulee. The restaurant is also offering a Friendsgiving dinner from 4pm - late, featuring Grey Goose drink specials. Reservations can be made by visiting: http://www.havenrooftop.com/

Nerai (Midtown East) The Mediterranean restaurant destination will be open on Thanksgiving with a prix fixe menu from 1pm - 9pm for $75 per person. Starters include a choice of Greek Salad, Kabocha Squash Soup, Grilled Octopus and a Fluke Crudo. For pastas, enjoy Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Seafood Orzotto or Lobster Pasta. Mains feature Lavraki, Turkey Moussaka with cranberry sauce and tsoureki stuffing, and Short Rib Yiouvetsi served with orzo and piave vecchio cheese. Desserts include Pumpkin Cheesecake and Saragli featuring hand-rolled baklava, tahini parfait, sesame brittle with pistachio gelato. Their new Jasmine Garden dining room indoors will be open and available for reservations and outdoor reservations will be weather dependent. Reservations can be made by visiting https://nerainyc.com/.

UN Plaza Grill (Midtown East) The UN Plaza Grill's Thanksgiving 2020 three course menu is distinguished by it's approachable cost at $65 for adults with a children's version for $30. They will offer a veal chop one of the four entree choices along with maple glazed free-range turkey with the fixings is included. They will also present two additional entrée options, lamb chops and a center cut rib eye with sides. Then there is the fact the UN Plaza Grill is kosher. For America's favorite holiday, the restaurant will adopt special hours ,serving Thanksgiving dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. its stunningly airy dining room with soaring 40-ft ceilings, with outdoor service on the restaurant's terraced plaza, far from vehicular traffic, a possibility, depending upon weather. Visit: https://unplazagrill.com/.

MIFUNE New York (Midtown East) The Michelin-recognized progressive and innovative Japanese restaurant has a Thanksgiving Eve and Day prix fixe menu, which will be priced at $180 per person and plate seven-courses with an optional $70 wine or sake pairing. The menu will spotlight their annual Thanksgiving signature organic Turkey Truffle Foie Gras Pie with Foie Gras Gravy,from Chef Yuu Shimano (previously of Guy Savoy's eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris) and Chef Tomohiro Urata (previously of three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros in Roanne, France). The restaurant will have two seatings at 5:30pm and 8pm with limited indoor seating and 4 semi-private outdoor bubble tents, which can seat up to 6 people per table. The restaurant's number one priority is the safety of their diners, so masks and gloves will be worn by the staff with tables set six feet apart. Temperatures will be checked upon arrival and hand sanitizer will be readily available.Guests can make reservations at MifuneReservation@gmail.com.

La Goulue (Midtown East) La Goulue is offering a three-course dinner on Thanksgiving available from 12 PM until 7:30 pm for $82 and $41 for children under the age of 12. First course selections include Butternut Squash Soup, Ravioli de Homard, Le Tartare de Thon Japonais and Salade Folle. Main course selections feature Roasted Organic Turkey, Steak Au Poivre and Pavé de Saumon. Desserts include Pecan Mascarpone Napoleon, Pumpkin Tart and Profiterolles Croquantes. For guests looking for carry-out, orders must be placed by Friday, November 20th by calling (212) 988-8169. Visit: https://www.lagouluerestaurant.com/.

The Capital Grille (Multiple Locations) The Capital Grille is offering Thanksgiving Sides At Home, featuring elevated classics such as Pecan-Crusted Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey, Cranberry-Pear Chutney, French Green Beans with Marcona Almonds and the restaurant's signature Mashed Potatoes, among other holiday staples. Sides serve four to six people for $125 and come prepared and ready to be reheated. Guests can pair with a bottle of wine or the restaurant's iconic Stoli Doli martini, in select locations. To place a pre-order for pickup on November 24 or 25, visit https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Festivál (Upper East Side) Let Festivál's world-class mixologists and chefs handle the cooking and cleanup this year with their special restaurant buyout. Available to one lucky group, you can have the whole space to yourself while enjoying a curated, seasonal menu of charcuterie, passed bites, family style entrees, and desserts! Some standouts include Crispy Turkey Chicharrones with five spices; Sunchoke Flatbread; North Country Bacon Draped Turkey Breast; Pumpkin Gnocchi; Truffle Mac & Cheese; and Local Orchard Cobblers. There's even a special Thanksgiving cocktail. The Maple Old Fashioned is made with Knob Creek Maple, Roasted Chestnut Reduction, Blood Orange Zest, and Luxardo, as well as wine & whiskey pairings and seasonal beers! This is available to 20 people minimum, 40 people maximum, you can have full use of Festivál's dining room, as well as the outdoor space complete with heaters for $250 per person. Contact Info@FestivalCafeNYC.com .

Hortus NYC (Nomad) The Michelin-recognized restaurant that continues to evolve its approach to modern Asian cuisine, will be featuring a $70 prix-fixe menu this Thanksgiving. Executive Chef Youjin Jung's menu will spotlight the HORTUS Royal Platter with chilled lobster tail, tuna tataki, and shrimp cocktail and Truffle Noodles with assorted mushrooms and Thai bird chili. Guests can also choose one appetizer and one main with options such as Appetizers like Pumpkin Soup with grilled bread, cilantro espuma, pumpkin seeds; Autumn Salad with roasted delicata squash, radicchio pine nut dressing. Main Dishes include Seabass with charred eggplant puree, lotus root chips; Duck with spicy braised mu (Korean radish) orange, duck jus. For dessert, there's Matcha Tiramisu; Monaka Ice Cream available in black sesame, green tea or vanilla. Guests can also accompany their meal with a $40 wine pairing. Reservations can be made indoors and on their heated outdoor patio by calling the restaurant or via Open Table. Visit: https://www.hortusnyc.com/.

Alfie's Bar & Kitchen (Hell's Kitchen) This neighborhood favorite with a refreshed New American Gastro Pub menu, will be open for Thanksgiving brunch and dinner. Executive Chef Darren Pettigrew's innovative brunch specials will include Korean Fried Chicken on a biscuit with a sunny-side up egg, black garlic aioli, butter lettuce, romesco on a fresh biscuit served with mixed greens and Banana Cheesecake Pancakes with a crunchy peanut butter crumble. The highlighted dinner options include appetizers like OH.MY. MAC with local burrata on top of hot & creamy mac & cheese with a crispy breadcrumb topping. Served with two pieces of romesco bruschetta the Butternut Squash Soup with topped with fried sage and toasted pumpkin seeds. For a main dish, the Classic Fish & Chips has beer battered pollock, mushy peas, preserved lemon, caper berries, choice of hand-cut fries or sweet potato fries. The Char Grilled Steak Frites is a 12oz NY Strip with a peppercorn sauce & hand-cut French fries. Brunch is available from 11:00am - 4:00pm., and dinner is available from 5:00pm - 10:00pm indoors or in their heated outdoor seating arrangement. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant. Visit: https://www.alfiesnyc.com/.

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn) On Thanksgiving Day, The Osprey will offer a prix fixe dinner for $95/person from 12pm-10pm. The Osprey Restaurant boasts market-driven American comfort food, highlighting local seasonal ingredients. Guests can enjoy delicious farm-to-table options and craft cocktails in a bright and airy atmosphere, incorporating lush greenery and wall to wall glass doors to create an indoor-outdoor garden experience. Just steps from the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, The Osprey is the perfect spot for both locals and hotel guests to enjoy market-driven fare and specialty craft cocktails. Menu items include: Miso Pumpkin Soup; Kale & Gem Caesar; Beet Salad; Foraged Mushroom Risotto; Charred Cauliflower; Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib; Turkey Feast with Nichola's Breed Turkey, mortadella-chestnut stuffing, sweet potato puree, and cranberry relish; S'mores Jam; and Warm Pear Almond Tart. Visit: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey.

Little Chef Little Café (Long Island City) Chef Diana Manalang of has created a take home feast for what will be a very different holiday with many of us not traveling or cooking for a crowd. She's offering Thanksgiving by the Plate, a complete holiday meal for each person, even solo diners: butternut squash bisque, turkey, stuffing, smothered green beans, roasted root vegetables, mashed potatoes, buttered corn relish, cornbread, gravy, cranberry sauce and apple crisp for dessert ($40 per person). Not on the turkey train? Try the Herb Roast Beef with all the accompaniments instead ($45 per person). For an extra treat, there are Thanksgiving Cupcakes decorated with turkeys and pilgrim hats ($40 per dozen) or pumpkin cupcakes ($36 per dozen). They're also baking breads for the occasion: Savory Pumpkin Bread with caramelized onions, rosemary and pumpkin seeds ($10 per loaf) and Cornbread Loaf ($8), plus whipped Maple Butter ($6 per 8oz). Orders can be made through 11/18 at https://www.littlecheflittlecafe.com/thanksgiving2020. Little Chef Little Café will also be open for breakfast and brunch on Thanksgiving. Visit: https://www.littlecheflittlecafe.com/.

Eating in? Consider these great take-out opportunities with options for parties of any size.

David Burke Tavern (Upper East Side) Owner and Executive Chef Burke is fielding a "Grab n' Gobble" to go option for Thanksgiving featuring either a half turkey for 6-8 at $275 or a whole turkey for 9-12 at $375, both accompanied by a whopping five sides, in addition to the sausage stuffing and cranberry orange ginger relish. Both represent great value, translating to as little as $34.38 and $31.25 per person, respectively. Orders must be placed by Nov. 22 via https://bit.ly/31R6Z4Y for pick-up at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information on David Burke Tavern and the restaurant options, visit: https://davidburketavern.com/.

Amali (Midtown East) features seasonal Mediterranean fare that's locally sourced, and will feature a Thanksgiving menu for takeout in NYC for $85 per person. Salads include Fall Lettuce and Beet Salad, Mains include Cascun Farm Sliced Turkey, Roast Beef and Spinach Branzino, Sides feature stuffing with brioche, sage and Parmigiano Reggiano, Delicata Squash with aged balsamic, Parmigiano, and Marjoram as well as Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Broccoli and mashed potatoes with cranberry sauce and gravy. Desserts include Pumpkin, Apple or Pecan pie. They also have wine pairings available for every course. Orders are recommended to be made 48 hours in advance, and can be made by visiting: www.AmaliNYC.com.

Great Performances (NY Area Catering) For this Thanksgiving, Great Performances, New York City's premier catering and events company, offers the second of its new series of holiday themed menus created by culinary ambassador Georgette Farkas for the intimate at-home entertaining the pandemic dictates. Priced at $240 for four, including a whole drumstick in addition to the breast and thigh meat. ($60 for each additional person). The Great Performances Thanksgiving Dinner can be further embellished by a tempting selection of starter, side and pie enhancements. The Thanksgiving Dinner boxes can be picked up at the company's easily accessed Bronx kitchen near the Willis Avenue and Third Avenue Bridges, at Domaine Franey in East Hampton, NY or at Katchkie Farm in Hudson Valley's Kinderhook, NY. Visit: https://www.greatperformances.com/thanksgiving-holiday-dinner-order-form.

OLIVIA COOKS FOR YOU (Meal Delivery from Brooklyn) Chef Olivia Williamson of Olivia Cooks For You, a gourmet meal delivery service from a former Grange Hall chef, will offer a full holiday meal delivery in two formats: for 2 (or a small gathering 4-6) - or larger family sizes (6-10). Her delicious menu has options both traditional and meeting various dietary needs like vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free and vegan. Centerpiece choices include a traditional 14-16 pound Herb Butter Roasted Organic Turkey that serves 10-12 ($125); Porcini, Garlic and Rosemary Crusted Beef Tenderloin (serves 10, $150) and vegetarian Roasted Butternut Squash and Sage Lasagna (serves 10, $65). For pre-meal snacking, there will be Crudites with garlic rosemary dip and a Cheese Board with crackers and breads. For 2 or smaller groups, a full meal consisting of one main and a choice of 4 sides will be available at $65 per person. Visit: https://www.oliviacooksforyou.com/.

Paris Baguette (Multiple Locations) The internationally renowned premium bakery café, is gearing up for Thanksgiving with the launch of a limited edition cake featuring all of fall's favorite flavors. Starting November 4th, guests can get ready for the upcoming holiday by pre-ordering Paris Baguette's Pumpkin Spice Caramel Swirl Cake. The seasonal cake comes in three or six layers of luscious vanilla cake separated by pumpkin spice soft cream and swirls of caramel sauce, and will be topped with soft cream, a cornucopia of mixed berries, caramel sauce drops and a special Thanksgiving greeting. Available in store on November 18. Visit: https://www.parisbaguette.com/.

Elegant Affairs Caterers (Carry-Out and Delivery in NYC, Long Island, The Hamptons) Elegant Affairs is offering everything from Baked Brie ($65.00 - feeds 8-12) to a whole roasted Thanksgiving Turkey (20 to 28 lbs., starting at $130) and even Cranberry Citrus Compote ($12). Interested parties can hand select from more than 45 dishes offered by Elegant Affairs that cover appetizers, entrees, sides and dessert. Pick-up is available in Long Island and delivery is also available for Long Island, NYC and The Hamptons. Deliveries and pick-ups can be scheduled up until seven days prior to Thanksgiving and picked up any time from 10 AM to 4 PM on 11/25 OR Thanksgiving Day from 9 AM - 12 PM. Visit: https://eacateringtogo.com/.

Kimika (Nolita) The Kimika's Thanksgiving Feast is available for pickup on November 24th and 25th, from 12-3PM. The below will serve 4-6 people, with the whole package costing $395. Pre orders can be placed on Kimikanyc.com through Saturday, November 21st. Kimika's Thanksgiving Feast includes Choice of Turchetta or Porchetta served with truffle gravy, miso mustard, salsa verde, and cranberry mostarda; Crispy Mixed Beans with golden furikake; Spicy Olives; Seasonal Tsukemono, a selection of seasonal pickled vegetables; Seaweed Focaccia; Greenmarket Salad with crispy sunchokes, goji berries, pecorino brigantaccio, and yuzu-shoyu vinaigrette; Roasted Rainbow Carrots with sesame ponzu and chili oil ; Kabocha Squash with pine nuts, golden raisins, and yuzu marshmallows; Japanese Sweet Rice Stuffing with porcini and matsutake mushrooms and chestnuts; Crispy Rice Cake Lasagna with sweet Italian sausage, kimchi, scallions, and provolone; and Warm Apple Crostata with kabocha ice cream mochi and ginger miso caramel. Visit: https://www.kimikanyc.com/.

