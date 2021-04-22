TEQUILA TIME-Cinco de Mayo is Coming Soon

Cinco de Mayo is approaching soon and we can make this year a special one, by honoring Mexico and their outstanding tequila and mezcal producers.

While Cinco de Mayo is only a minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, especially in areas with large Mexican-American populations. For many, May 5th has become a day of toasting with the best, most authentic, 100% blue agave Tequila and Mezcal that Mexico offers.

Stock your bar and get ready to mix up some cocktails on May 5th and beyond that use top spirits by Partida, Bribon, Chamucos, and Gracias a Dios. We have included the purchase links for our your convenience.

Partida Tequila Reposado - Tequila Partida Reposado, referred to as the "Bentley of tequilas" by Paul Pacult, is one of the most awarded Reposados in the industry. This light amber liquid has notable aromas of vanilla, cooked agave, and caramel. Aged for a minimum of 6 months.

Partida Roble Fino Reposado Cristalino - Partida Roble Fino is a luxury line of sipping tequilas, including the first sherry-aged Cristalino Reposado, made in partnership with Edrington's best in cask management. Roble Fino Reposado Cristalino initially follows the same process as the Reposado. The Reposado Cristalino is then naturally filtered to remove all color while retaining its defined body and the complex flavors and aromas achieved through the double aging process.

Bribon Blanco - Tequila Bribon is produced by one of the top three tequila families in Mexico, the Don-Roberto's. They have been making high-quality tequila since 1924. Tequila Bribon is the culmination of three generations of experience working together to create a tequila that will be enjoyed by connoisseurs and novices alike.The end result is a tequila that is complex and sophisticated while being extremely approachable and easy to drink. It also makes a great margarita.

Chamucos Anejo - Tequila Chamucos is a carefully handcrafted, ultra-premium tequila for connoisseurs. It is the true expression of tequila. Its amazing purity, aroma and flavor are the results of careful small-batch production. Elegant and silky, with a smooth character that coats the palate with roasted agave and enticing vanilla flavors. Rich, sweet aromas of toasted oak and vanilla, caramel, and toffee layered with butterscotch, tropical fruits, pineapple

Gracias a Dios Espadin Mezcal - Gracias a Dios translates to Thank God, a phrase that the owners heard throughout their childhood. A deep commitment to family values and Mexican culture underline their approach to producing handmade, ultra-premium quality mezcal. This double distilled Mezcal made from 8 year old cultivated agave in Oaxaca's Central Valleys, has subtle notes of lemon tree leaves and peels dance with herbaceous notes and subtle hints of minerality, which are rounded out by caramel and spices.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers