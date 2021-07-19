TEQUILA TIME-Brands to Celebrate National Tequila Day on 7/24

Celebrate tequila on National Tequila Day, Saturday 7/24 and whenever you are in the mood to enjoy. The distilled spirit, from from Jalisco, Mexico, is made from the fermentation of sugars found exclusively in the blue agave plant.

While many people think of tequila as the base spirit in margaritas, it is much more versatile. We suggest you visit the web sites of the producers we have listed for recipe ideas and purchase information. Here's a top selection of brands of tequila at a range of price points. We have also included some ready to drink canned cocktail options. Raise a glass and cheers!

Lobos 1707 Tequila is a top choice whether you prefer your drink neat, on the rocks or mixed into a creative cocktail, Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal uses a unique recipe to create each expression and is backed by LeBron James, led by CEO Dia Simms and founded by CCO Diego Osorio. You can toast to the holiday and all year long with a Joven crafted cocktail, a refined Reposado on the rocks or a smooth glass of Extra Añejo.

Tequila Partida Roble Fino Reposado begins with Partida's acclaimed Reposado, aged for a minimum of 6 months in ex-bourbon barrels before aging an additional 2 months in ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks. The final product is a full-bodied, flavorful spirit. Partida's Reposado Cristalino is hailed as the first ever Reposado Cristalino to be finished in ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks. Following its double-aging in ex-bourbon and ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks, the Reposado Cristalino is naturally filtered to remove all color while retaining its defined body and complex flavors achieved through its extensive double-maturation process. Roble Fino Añejo is aged for 18-months in ex-bourbon barrels. It features a vibrant gold color with a reddish shimmer. This complex, robust tequila continues its finishing for an additional five months in ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks. The lengthy aging process emphasizes its expansive complexity and depth of flavor with sweet notes of dried fruits, toasted oak, chocolate and cooked agave.

MICO Tequila produces small batch Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas that are made with sustainably-grown 100% Blue Weber Agave and aged in American oak and Napa Valley Cabernet barrels for a unique, agave-forward tequila that's incredibly smooth. Family owned and operated, Mico Tequila works hands-on with distillers down in Jalisco for a craft tequila that's uncompromising on quality. MICO is modern in spirit, yet crafted with respect to the legacy of world-class tequila.

Código distillery is in Amatitán, Jalisco. They grow their own agave, own the production and bottling process, and utilize a secret family recipe that has been around since 1530. Código 1530 is made with three times the agave as the average tequila, which provides it with a subtle sweetness without using any artificial additives, sweeteners or colors. Código is the first tequila brand to create a rosa tequila, "the pink tequila". Código 1530 is made with rainwater that's been filtered through volcanic rocks. This water is naturally purified as it runs down the mountains in the Amatitán region of Mexico and the tequila. also uses organic yeast grown from a local baker in Amatitán.

Casa Noble encourages you to "take life one sip at a time." Casa Noble employs practices that reinforce the natural stewardship of the land in the mountains of western Jalisco, including using only natural fertilizers made from composted piñas and agave plant waste. They cultivate agave sprouts to ensure quality and continuity, source water from a pure volcanic aquifer, and maintain a zero-spillage production cycle to craft their tequila.

Ready to Drink Options for tequila lovers on the go!

Monaco Cocktails has a new Tequila Sun Crush. It is the ultimate summertime canned cocktail that combines agave tequila with delicious orange soda for a bright and bubbly mashup of flavors. Monaco Cocktails Tequila Lime Crush is ideal for anyone who enjoys a classic sparkling margarita, this premixed canned cocktail combines agave tequila with a refreshing lime flavor for all to enjoy!

Volley is a clean tequila seltzer made with three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, sparkling water, and organic juice. It is 100-110 calories per can and is free of commonly used artificial sugars, natural flavorings, essences, and corn syrup. Since Volley only uses clean ingredients, organic juice being one of them, it tends to settle at the bottom so don't forget to flip the can before tasting. After all, it does say 'shake me gently' on the can. Enjoyed chilled from the can or mix into summertime tequila cocktails. Volley is available in four flavors that include Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit, and Tropical Mango.

Two Chicks is a woman owned, founded and run company. Two of their sparkling canned cocktails include Tequila Lemon & Lime Cocktail and Tequila Grapefruit Cocktail made with premium tequila combined with fruit and botanicals. All Two Chicks cocktails are five percent alcohol and delightful for any occasion.

sipMARGS is a real, authentic margarita made with top-quality tequila, perfect for those who want fun without compromise. While it's low calorie, low sugar, and low carbs; it's also a bold, great-tasting margarita making it the perfect go-to canned beverage for any occasion. sipMargs refreshing flavors include Classic Sparkling Margarita, Sparkling Coconut Margarita, Sparkling Mango Margarita and Sparkling Mezcal Margarita.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com