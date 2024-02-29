TENUTA PERANO CHIANTI CLASSICO DOCG 2021-A Outstanding Tuscan Wine

Navigating through endless wine options can be challenging. Turning to the classics is often the best choice. For those who are seeking a standout red, Tenuta Perano Chianto Classico DOCG 2021 by Frescobaldi is an excellent choice. Frescobaldi is a premier producer in the Tuscany region, whose reputation for producing top wines is admired globally.

At Tenuta Perano, in the sun-kissed hills of Gaiole in Chianti nestled in the heart of the Chianti Classico region, centuries of winemaking tradition combine with modern innovation to produce wines of unparalleled quality. Tenuta Perano Chianti Classic DOCG 2021, crafted with Sangiovese grapes and complementary varieties, is no exception.

With a splendid limpid shade of ruby red, this red wine has a complex and aromatic bouquet bursting with fruity nuances of berries, cherries, and plums, complemented by floral undertones of violet and wild rose. On the palate, it showcases its structural integrity. It is a well-balanced wine with silky tannins and a fresh, final finish.

Also, when it comes to pairings, you can't go wrong opting for Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2021. The wine goes splendidly with courses such as roasted vegetables, braised dishes, pastas with a light tomato sauce, and, last but not least, a tender Tuscan grilled steak.

Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2021 has an SRP of $28. Our readers can BUY HERE. For more information on Frescobaldi and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.frescobaldi.com/en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Frescobaldi