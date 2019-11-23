TAVERN ON THE GREEN Hosts 4th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday 12/3

Iconic landmark restaurant, Tavern on the Green is excited to bring the holiday spirit to Central Park with their 4th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on "Giving Tuesday," Tuesday, December 3rd.

Kicking off at 5:00 PM, the tree lighting ceremony will feature Tavern on the Green's very own 20-foot Christmas tree, topped with more than 2,000 ornaments and 10,000 lights to light up New York City's Upper West Side skyline. Festivities will include live holiday carolers from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, complimentary cider and hot chocolate, and additional treats crafted by Executive Chef Bill Peet for New Yorkers, tourists and families alike to enjoy.

This holiday season, the restaurant will also be partnering for a third consecutive year with West Side Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH), a non-profit organization helping alleviate hunger by ensuring that all New Yorkers have access with dignity to a choice of healthy food and supportive services. In an effort to give back this Giving Tuesday, 5% of all Tavern on the Green proceeds made from the tree lighting festivities will be donated to the WSCAH.

Chef Greg Silverman from WSCAH will be in attendance along with 20 volunteer culinary students who will serving soup to attendees wanting to give back for National Giving Day. The festive holiday event is open to the public.

What: Tavern on the Green Tree Lighting Ceremony

Who: Executive Chef Bill Peet, Tavern on the Green

Executive Chef Greg Silverman, West Side Campaign Against Hunger

When: Tuesday, December 3rd @ 5:00 PM

5:15-5:55 PM - LaGuardia 40 Minute Set of Carols

5:55-6:05 PM - Welcome, Chef Greg from WCASH, Tree Lighting

6:05-6:15 PM - Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Carols & Interactive Songs

7:00 PM - Tree Lighting Ends

Where: 1 Tavern on the Green (Enter at 67th & Central Park West), New York, NY 10023

About:

A Central Park staple, the historic Tavern on the Green has been capturing the spirit of New York City since 1934. In 2014, co-owners Jim Caiola and David Salama (previously of Beau Monde and L'Etage in Philidelphia) re-opened Tavern with a completely redesigned space and menu that harkens back to the original landmark featuring warm, celebratory dining spaces, seasonal American fare, classic cocktails, and a robust wine list. Jim and David selected Bill Peet (formerly of Asia de Cuba, Café des Artistes & Patroon) as Executive Chef for the revival of Tavern, who has reinvigorated the menu with creative takes on classic dishes.

Photo: Courtesy of Tavern on the Green





