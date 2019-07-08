FOOD & WINE
Summer Menu at ANTICA PESA in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Jul. 8, 2019  
Antica Pesa, the Williamsburg companion to the iconic, Michelin-starred Roman eatery, has launched its delicious summer menu, highlighting the very best of the season's bounty.

Passionate about utilizing only the freshest, local ingredients in every dish, Chef Emanuele Baldassini's new menu boasts seasonal stunners, such as:

-Insalata Estiva - Crisp romaine, watermelon carpaccio and cucumber ribbons dressed in a Primo Sale goat cheese and mint dressing and topped with Primo Sale goat cheese crumbles

-Fusilli, Zucchine e Provolone Pasta - Mancini Italian pasta served with a fresh mint and zucchini sauce and topped with a smoked provolone cheese fondue imported from Salerno.

Spaghetto all'Assoluto di Gamberi - Mancini Italian pasta served in a Mediterranean Sea prawn reduction and topped with prawn tartare.

Vitello Tonnato - Slow-cooked thinly sliced veal filet served with a caper sauce, fresh tuna cream, honey vinegar, apples, and crispy apple chips.

To sweeten the deal, Antica Pesa has partnered with beloved gelateria, OddFellows to create a new summer dessert, the Pane, Olio e Cioccolato (chocolate brioche topped with OddFellows Extra Virgin Olive Oil gelato, imported Trapanese salt flakes, and chocolate shavings). The sundae will be available both at Antica Pesa and in OddFellows in Williamsburg.

Revel in the warm NYC summer nights with Antica Pesa's summer cocktail menu, featuring cool, refreshing cocktails like the Ficudinnia (Viva XXXII Reposado, Chareau, prickly pear purée, agave, lemon juice, salt), the Fiori e Radici (Belvedere, ginger liqueur, lavender), or the Mosalco (Aperol, rosé, ginger ale).

Antica Pesa is located at 115 Berry Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249. Call them at 347.763.2635 or visit https://www.anticapesa.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Antica Pesa



