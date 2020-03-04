Spring for TUSSOCK JUMPER WINES

With spring quickly approaching, and warm weather on the horizon we are excited about stocking the bar with the new selection of seasonal varietals by Tussock Jumper Wines. They are ideal for St. Patrick's Day, Easter and Mother's Day celebrations. Our readers will like them for entertaining and to pair with dishes that include fresh spring veggies.

From French Rosé to South African Chenin, Tussock Jumper offers a dynamic portfolio of 24 wine varietals from 11 different wine making regions around the world. They are a great fit for wine drinkers that are looking to explore different regional varietals at a consumer-friendly price point without sacrificing quality.

Tussock Jumper Wines are all bottled at their sources, where wine specialists in eleven countries grow the grapes. Their producers appreciate the love that the company has for wines, so they're happy to pass on their very best quality.

All wines are nationally distributed and available for purchase online at Drizly.com. Here are a few of the Tussock Jumper Wine selections that we love for spring. And baseball fans will like that Tussock is one of the official wine sponsors of the Mets. So you can look to enjoy them the next time you visit Citi Field.

Tussock Jumper Treviso DOC Prosecco Spumante NV, Italy ($12)

Every celebration calls for bubbly, and Italian Prosecco is a popular, playful way to enjoy it without the Champagne price tag. With refreshing flavors of apple, pear, citrus flower, and lemon zest, this wine makes a great aperitif, as well as a stellar sparkling base for wine cocktails. https://drizly.com/wine/champagne-sparkling-wine/prosecco/tussock-jumper-prosecco/p90819

Tussock Jumper 2019 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand ($12)

This elegantly approachable white wine features aromas of citrus and fresh pineapple, grassy notes, as well as grapefruit flavors and a crisp, long finish. Pair it with everything from poultry to whole branzino, fresh fruit, and green salads. https://drizly.com/wine/white-wine/sauvignon-blanc/tussock-jumper-sauvignon-blanc/p382

Tussock Jumper 2017 Chardonnay, France ($12)

A pale golden color with aromas of apricot, pear, and green apple, this white wine drinks more like a Bordeaux than your typical butter bomb. Fresh and fruit forward, notes of toasted sweet hazelnuts, citrus flower, and just a hint of vanilla from brief oak aging make it a perfect wine for pairing with fettuccini alfredo, lemon butter shrimp, and vegetarian fare. https://drizly.com/wine/white-wine/chardonnay/tussock-jumper-chardonnay/p25127

Tussock Jumper 2018 Chenin Blanc, South Africa ($12)

Off dry in style with tropical flavors of guava, ripe peach, and pineapple aromas, along with crisp minerality. This is the perfect wine for Caribbean fare like jerk shrimp pasta, mango glazed pork chops, or vegetable empanadas. https://drizly.com/wine/white-wine/chenin-blanc/tussock-jumper-chenin-blanc-2013/p25128

Tussock Jumper 2018 Grenache Rosé, France ($13)

Refreshing, crisp flavors of juicy strawberries, red currants, and a hint of spice will transport you to the south of France. Soft and fruity with a pale salmon color and a fine finish, try it with summer fruits, cheeses, or charcuterie. https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/tussock-jumper-grenache-rose/p90816

Tussock Jumper 2017 Pinot Noir, France ($13)

A 3x Gold Medal winner with flavors of juicy red berries, cherry pie, and wild strawberries, aromas of crushed black fruits, raspberry jam, vanilla, and baking spice are on the nose. Pair it with roasted dishes like duck, grilled Portobello mushrooms, and blueberry balsamic glazed salmon. https://drizly.com/wine/red-wine/pinot-noir/tussock-jumper-pinot-noir/p381

For more information on Tussock Jumper Wines, their products and delicious recipes to pair with your wine when entertaining, please visit http://www.tussockjumperwines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tussock Jumper Wine





