South Florida Restaurants Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on 9/18

National Cheeseburger Day

Get ready to meat your match with South Florida's juiciest burger creations. See the list below for a list of mouthwatering burgers that stack up against the rest. It's a food holiday that everyone can enjoy!

Diya Sunset Harbour

For a savory vegetarian option that meets your National Cheeseburger Day expectations, head over to Diya Sunset Harbour. Make no mis-steak, their modernized Indian cuisine and aromatic flavors will exceed your burger cravings. Located in the dining enclave of Sunset Harbour in Miami Beach, the eatery is led by Executive Chef and epidemiologist Vidya Maharaj. Try the Eggplant Karma Burger ($14), which packs in warm, smoky fried eggplant with house-made cheese and BBQ sauce.

Quarterdeck Restaurants

Think you've got the perfect burger order? Visit Quarterdeck, South Florida's American comfort fare eatery, this National Cheeseburger Day and build your own monstrous creation. Choose from a wide array of toppings such as sautéed onions, mushrooms, pickle spear, coleslaw, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, goat cheese, buffalo mozzarella, fried egg, bacon, marinara sauce, avocado, guacamole, pico de gallo, beer-battered onion rings, chili, and jalapeños and more (starts at $10.99). Pair your burger with your choice of coleslaw, french fries, or tater tots.

Casa Sensei

If you are looking for a burger that has the best of both worlds, head over to Casa Sensei, a culturally immersive restaurant that combines Pan-Asian flavors with the dynamic culinary traditions of Latin America, in the heart of Las Olas. For National Cheeseburger Day, check out their Casa Wagyu Burger ($19), made with wagyu ground beef, peppercorn bacon, gouda cheese, and the best part: fresh guacamole. This delicious burger comes packaged with a side of slaw and truffle fries.

Shooters Waterfront:

For a waterfront bite, head to Shooters Waterfront. With over 7,000 pounds of ground beef used for burgers every year, the Shooters Waterfront Cheeseburger ($17) with a side of shoestring fries is a definite favorite among guests. The Shooters Waterfront Cheeseburger is served on a brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese, LTO and a signature sauce that took a total of 21 days to perfect.

Smoke'd at The Lincoln Eatery

This Cheeseburger Day, take a bite out of one of the many quality cut burgers at Smoke'd, Miami Beach's first kosher barbecue establishment. As one of the unique dining options within The Lincoln Eatery, Smoke'd offers quick bites, lively programming and events, just steps away from Lincoln Road. This Cheeseburger Day try the Smokehouse Pulled Brisket Burger ($16.95) a smokey combo of black angus steak cut burger, topped with signature smokehouse pulled brisket, daiya vegan cheese and house-made BBQ sauce on toasted brioche. Inspired by traditional smokehouses, this new kosher concept showcases Smoked Brisket which has been smoked for up to 18 hours. All Smoke'd kosher meats are quality cut and prepared with a special rub comprised of a flavorful combination of herbs and spices. Patrons can also enjoy the Bacon Burger and the Vegan Beyond Burger, all served on locally-baked brioche and pretzel buns.

Starboard at The Marker Key West Resort

Nestled on the poolside of the historic seaport's favorite hotel, Starboard at The Marker Key West Resort offers a unique waterfront dining experience. Sit back, relax and dine along the seabreeze while taking a bite of the Marker Burger ($17) this National Cheeseburger Day. The Marker Burger is an elevated yet classic cheeseburger composed of ground sirloin, brisket or short rib topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion with a side of tasty french fries. While staying at The Marker, guests are welcomed to explore the endless deliciousness of its harborside hideaway and dine in paradise.

Kitchen 305 at The Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort

At Kitchen 305, located inside the beautiful Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, celebrate Burger Month with the K305 Grilled 8oz Burger ($16). The patty consists of the eatery's K305 house blend, Vermont cheddar, maple-glazed bacon, Boston-bibb lettuce, tomato and red onion and served with fries.

Photo Credit: Quarterdeck Restaurants

