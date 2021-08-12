Slane Concert Series 40th Anniversary and Slane Irish Whiskey

2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the Slane Concert Series at Ireland's historic Slane Castle only 30 miles from Dublin. Launched by Henry Conyngham in 1981, the legendary recurring concert series has boasted headliners like U2, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springstein, David Bowie, Queen, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and most recently Metallica in 2019. The concerts attract approximately 80,000 fans annually. The Conyngham family has a long history with Slane Castle as they have been custodians of the property since 1703.

Today, Alex Conyngham carries the mantle of the castle as well as its legendary concert series. Additionally, Alex has co-founded Slane Irish Whiskey and built a distillery inside a 230-year-old renovated horse stable located on the castle grounds.

Broadwayworld Food and Wine recently had the pleasure of participating a virtual "Fireside Chat" with Alex Conyngham where we learned a great deal about the Slane Concert Series and Slane Irish Whiskey. Alex took guests back in time to let us know about 40 years of shows.

The first concert occurred in 1981, when Alex was a youth. The inaugural concert performers, Tin Lizzie and U2 attracted 18,000 people. This was just the beginning of a great scene for rock 'n roll lovers and many more. Alex commented, "Slane is a magical venue."

We have also had the opportunity to sample Slane Irish Whiskey. Slane Castle is located in farm country and has 15 acres of barley, perfect for creating the whiskey. The whiskey is crafted with enduring passion. Each stage of their signature triple casked aging process adds to the spirit's warm golden hue, alluring aroma and wonderful taste profile. Slane Irish Whiskey works closely with Brown Forman, a Louisville based company that has committed resources to development of the brand.

As Alex Conyngham pointed out. "Music and Whiskey is a great fit." And we agree. Enjoy Slane Irish Whiskey neat, on the rocks or as a base in your favorite cocktail.

For more information on Slane Irish Whiskey, please visit https://www.slaneirishwhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Slane Irish Whiskey