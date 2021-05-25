Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sangre de Toro Wines for a Taste of Spain

May. 25, 2021  
Travel to Catalunya and celebrate the Spanish Way of Wine with Sangre de Toro Rosé or Sangre de Toro Tempranillo. Catalunya is situated at the very northeast of Spain, right at the border with the south of France. Its climate is entirely Mediterranean and continental. Some of the regions where grapes are harvested include Penedès, Terra Alta, Priorat, and Costers del Segre.

Founded in 1954, Sangre de Toro is the ambassador of the Spanish Way of Wine worldwide. With a true reflection of the land, traditions, and people, Sangre de Toro wines represent the finest quality of Spanish winemaking.

During the early 1950s, Miguel Torres Carbó, part of the third generation to head Bodegas Torres, tirelessly explored the vineyards in his Renault 44, searching for the region's most prized red grapes, Garnacha and Cariñena. He wanted to make a different kind of wine that would lend expression to the authentic character of the land. This marked the beginning of Sangre de Toro, a wine with a long, celebrated history. Today, people worldwide see the wine as a classic model of quality Spanish winemaking that is contemporary, elegant and versatile.

Get to know Sangre de Toro's wines!

Sangre de Toro Rosé 2020 - This certified vegan rosé is made with a blend of Mediterranean grape varieties, mainly Garnacha and Cariñena. It has a delicate raspberry hue. The wine is fragrant, with fruity notes reminiscent of quince jam against a red currant backdrop. Its firm, flavorful, warm palate has an exquisitely fine fruit acidity. This rosé pairs perfectly with traditional Spanish tapas and charcuterie, as well as vegetable and pasta dishes. (SRP $15)

Sangre de Toro Wines for a Taste of Spain

Sangre de Toro Tempranillo 2018 - The wine is made with 100% Tempranillo grapes. It has a deep color of dark cherry with purple highlights. The wine is fragrant and intense, with fruity notes of raspberry against a licorice backdrop. It is delicate, velvety, and warm on the palate with just the right touch of sweetness. Serve this versatile wine with meat dishes, and your favorite creamy cheeses. (SRP $10)

Sangre de Toro Wines for a Taste of Spain

Now is the time to enjoy the warmer weather Spanish-style. Sip Sangre de Toro wines on their own, or discover your own special pairings for them. For more information, please visit: https://www.sangredetoro.com/.

Photo Credit: Sangre de Toro Wines


