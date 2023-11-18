ST. PIERRE BAKERY Brioche Loaf-Recipe for Delicious Thanksgiving Stuffing

ST. PIERRE BAKERY
No Thanksgiving spread is complete without a hearty stuffing. While add-ins are a matter of preference, choosing the right bread is crucial. One underrated choice is eggy, rich brioche – and with St Pierre Bakery, you don’t need to go to France to get it.
Thanks to its butter and egg content, St Pierre’s Brioche Loaf provides the perfect balance of crisp toastiness while remaining soft and creamy inside, while its lightly sweet flavor adds a decadent quality that can still lean savory.
Available at Walmart stores nationwide and online for just $5.48, St Pierre can bring a luxe experience to Thanksgiving tables across the country without breaking the bank.
St. Pierre Brioche Thanksgiving Stuffing
Created by Brandi Milloy
Ingredients:
-1 loaf St Pierre Brioche Bread
-1/2 cup unsalted butter
-1 medium onion, diced
-3/4 cup celery, diced
-3/4 cup carrots, diced
-1 cup mushrooms, diced
-2 large eggs
-1 tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped
-3 sprigs fresh thyme, just the leaves
-1 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped
-1 small apple (granny smith works well), peeled and diced
-Salt and pepper
Directions
Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Pierre Bakery