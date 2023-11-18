ST. PIERRE BAKERY Brioche Loaf-Recipe for Delicious Thanksgiving Stuffing

ST. PIERRE BAKERY

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE Photo 1 Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE
THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please! Photo 2 THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!
THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Se Photo 3 THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Season
BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whisky and Food Pairings Photo 4 BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whisky and Food Pairings

ST. PIERRE BAKERY Brioche Loaf-Recipe for Delicious Thanksgiving Stuffing

No Thanksgiving spread is complete without a hearty stuffing. While add-ins are a matter of preference, choosing the right bread is crucial. One underrated choice is eggy, rich brioche – and with St Pierre Bakery, you don’t need to go to France to get it.

Thanks to its butter and egg content, St Pierre’s Brioche Loaf provides the perfect balance of crisp toastiness while remaining soft and creamy inside, while its lightly sweet flavor adds a decadent quality that can still lean savory. 

Available at Walmart stores nationwide and online for just $5.48, St Pierre can bring a luxe experience to Thanksgiving tables across the country without breaking the bank. 

St. Pierre Brioche Thanksgiving Stuffing

Created by Brandi Milloy

Ingredients:

-1 loaf St Pierre Brioche Bread
-1/2 cup unsalted butter

-1 medium onion, diced

-3/4 cup celery, diced

-3/4 cup carrots, diced

-1 cup mushrooms, diced

-2 large eggs

-1 tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped

-3 sprigs fresh thyme, just the leaves

-1 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped

-1 small apple (granny smith works well), peeled and diced

-Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350F. Cut brioche bread into 1” cubes and bake for about 10-15 minutes until toasted. 
  2. Meanwhile, into a pot over medium high heat add butter until melted. Add onion, celery and carrots and cook until everything starts to soften, about 7 minutes.  Add mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes longer.  Remove from heat and set aside.
  3. Into a bowl whisk together the eggs, herbs, apples, mushrooms, and salt and pepper. Add your cooked vegetables and mix to combine.
  4. Pour mixture on top of toasted bread and stir to combine. Bake stuffing for about 45 minutes. If your stuffing starts to get too brown, cover until finished baking. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Pierre Bakery



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey” Photo
Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”

Woody Creek Distillers, which sets the gold standard for Colorado spirits just announced its “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey,” a premium, 10-year-old, bottled-in-bond expression.

2
Review: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish Fare Photo
Review: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish Fare

The delicious tastes and alluring ambiance of the finest cafes in Turkey are yours to enjoy in the heart of NYC’s Flatiron neighborhood.  Nar, the recently opened restaurant on 20th Street, presents menu items for every taste and style.

3
DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates Photo
DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates

Del Maguey, the leading Mezcal brand in the US, and gourmet chocolatier MarieBelle, have teamed up to create a box of cocktail-inspired mezcal-infused chocolates.

4
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines Photo
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines

Our readers are always seeking out new wine styles that fit with the temperature and seasonal activities. We have information about France’s Rhône Valley Vineyards, a region that boasts a wide variety of red wine expressions that are well-suited for holiday food pairings and activities.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

Review: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish FareReview: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish Fare
Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French WinesRhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines
THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You