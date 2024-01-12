SON CUBANO in West New York for Latin Food, Drink and Top Notch Hospitality

SON CUBANO in West New York

By: Jan. 12, 2024

SON CUBANO in West New York for Latin Food, Drink and Top Notch Hospitality

Editor's Note:  Stay tuned to Broadwayworld as we will be bringing our readers more coverage of Son Cubano.

For those wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, embark on a scenic and serene 10-minute ferry ride to Port Imperial and experience the Latin sounds and flavors of Son Cubano.

Named after a style of Afro-Cuban music, Son Cubano’s inspiration draws from the glamour days of 1930’s Havana which integrated great food, music, and atmosphere with Latin hospitality. The restaurant offers a vibrant ambiance, modern Cuban dishes, and a fusion of Latin flavors with dazzling cocktails, live entertainment, and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase spectacular views of Manhattan’s skyline.

Celebrity Chef David Burke assisted owners, the Duran family, in bringing their vision for Son Cubano’s menu to life. He is joined by Executive Chef Brian Morales, who learned the art of cooking by working through the trenches of New Jersey’s top restaurants. Before joining Son Cubano, he served as Sous chef at Peter Lorias’ Cafe Matisse and Executive Chef at Liberty Prime Steak.

Son Cubano offers an award-winning extensive international wine and Champagne list, as well as creative craft cocktails.

With its enchanting views, glamorous interior, and delicious cuisine, Son Cubano has earned its reputation as the go-to spot for celebratory dining and events, making it the ultimate destination to celebrate Valentine's Day. For the romantic day, the restaurant will offer a specially curated 3-course menu, complete with shared plates to enjoy with that special someone.

The restaurant will also feature a Valentine’s Day-themed show, “Comedy on the Hudson”, with host Aldo Marachlian and headliners Alex Carabaño, Tara Cannistraci, Jason Andros, and Chris Monty.

Son Cubano is located at 40-4 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ 07093. Visit https://soncubanonj.com/ and call (201) 399-2020

Photo Credit: Luo Bruno



