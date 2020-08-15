SNACKING â€“ For Packing and Powering Up

SNACKING

There's no doubt that your daily routines are looking very different as are vacations, day trips, back-to-school plans, and the work week. Enjoy a pick-me-up with snacks that are sure to please. Check out some of our tasty selections that are easy to take along or keep a stock at home for that mid-afternoon craving. We think you'll love our choices.

ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack-The snacks are perfect on-the-go to keep you full and energized throughout the day with 7 grams of protein per serving. Enjoy all of the tasty combinations from Pepper Jack cheese with raisins and honey roasted peanuts, to sharp yellow cheddar cheese with cherry juice-infused dried cranberries and salted roasted cashew splits, and sharp white cheddar cheese with dried cranberries and sea-salted roasted almonds. (2020 Product of the Year Winner) Visit: https://www.aldi.us/.

Contadina Pizzettas - an authentic tasting bite-sized pizza snack. Our delicious bites feature a blend of Contadina Roma tomato sauce, real cheese and a crust baked with whole wheat, cauliflower and basil. Every five bites provide one full serving of vegetables, 10 grams of protein, and have no artificial preservatives or flavors. They can be conveniently warmed up in the microwave or oven. It is a wholesome snack that satisfies every pizza lover. Available in three delicious flavors. (2020 Product of the Year Winner) Visit: https://www.contadina.com/snacks.

Country Archer Provisions- Their 100% grass-fed beef jerky and sticks will keep you fueled wherever you may be. Country Archer Beef Jerky comes in a variety of flavors that include Original, Crushed Red Pepper and Teriyaki. They also offer Zero Sugar Beef Jerky varieties. Visit: https://www.countryarcher.com/.

Del Monte Fruit Crunch Parfait - With a full serving of fruit in every cup, the Parfait offers layers of goodness through silky, non-dairy coconut crÃ¨me and a crunchy granola topper. Packed with probiotics for digestive health and with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, Fruit Crunch Parfait is the perfect crave-worthy, guilt-free breakfast or anytime snack. (2020 Product of the Year Winner) Visit: https://www.delmonte.com/products/snacks/fruit-crunch-parfait.

Undercover Snacks Crispy Quinoa Treats - Covered in premium chocolate and mixed with yummy dried fruits and seeds, they are the perfect low calorie treat. There are fun flavors like Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, and more. Packed with protein, fiber and nutrients and made with healthy, simple ingredients, every serving is less than 150 calories and low in sugar, making it an anytime treat that's healthy in disguise. All Undercover Snacks' products are gluten free and made with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at a special facility. They are allergy friendly, peanut/tree nut free, non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified OU Kosher. Visit: https://www.undercoversnacks.com/.

Del MonteÂ® Veggiefulâ„¢ Bowls - They are so delicious, you'll fall for veggies! These tasty bowls feature a blend of veggies, whole grains, and a savory sauce for a wholesome snack or meal. Flavors include Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic and Herb, Southwest Style Corn, and Asian Style Soy Sesame. Each bowl includes one full serving of vegetables and is a good source of fiber. Just mix, heat, and eat for a perfect meal or snack. (2020 Product of the Year Winner) Visit: https://www.delmonte.com/products/snacks/veggieful/veggie-bowls.

Welch's Fruit Snacks - This favorite snack for kids and adults alike are available in a variety of delicious flavors. Think Mixed Fruit, Berries n' Cherries, Fruit Punch, SuperFruit Mix and more. Made with REAL fruit, no preservatives and fat free, Welch's Fruit Snacks are perfect for the whole family to enjoy. They are available at retailers that include Walmart, Target, and on Amazon.com in boxes of various sizes from 40 count to 110 count. Visit: https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/.

Nice! Premium Cashew and Macadamia Nut Blend, It is a simple, honest, delicious and gluten free snack. A great source of nutrients at home or on the go. Premium nuts at an affordable price. 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (2020 Product of the Year Winner) Visit: https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/nice!-roasted-whole-cashews-with-sea-salt/ID=prod6284253-product.

ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps - These tasty Crisps are a gluten free, paleo and vegan treat that will satisfy all your snacking needs. These delicious cookies are available in Chocolate, Sea Salt Caramel and Vanilla. (2020 Product of the Year Winner) Visit: https://www.aldi.us/.

Woodridge Snacks - The company has announced a new line of premium dried fruits and snacks that fuse culinary tastes from around the world into naturally wholesome, plant-based, vegan treats. The innovative wholesome snacks feature a palate-pleasing variety of non-GMO creations in single-serve packaging. This line of Woodridge Snacks contains no artificial flavors or colors and features combinations of dried fruits and snacks infused with popular seasonings. They include the following selections.

-Tempura Seaweed Chips - Dipped in light batter, then gently tempura fried to a crisp, and available in Sea Salt, Sriracha and Hickory BBQ.

-Ginger Chews (GF) - Sesame Seed and Chia Seed enrobe the tanginess of freshly cut ginger.

-Mochi Rice Nuggets (GF) - Sweet sticky rice baked to a crisp in three Asian cuisine-inspired flavors: Teriyaki, Tom Yum and Curry Rice.

-Fruit Filled Crisps- Handmade treats of tamarind or passionfruit jam sandwiched between mild young banana chips.

-Sticky Rice Chips (GF) - Whole grain rice popped crisp and perfectly seasoned in Seaweed, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic + Pepper and Sriracha flavors.

Woodridge Snacks are available at natural grocery stores, select Target stores and Rite Aid across the United States, or at https://woodridgesnacks.com/ with free standard shipping.

Photo Credit: Photo by Paul Lloyd from Freeimages.com

