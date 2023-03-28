SLOW WINE-A Press and Trade Showcase of Top Producers and The Slow Wine Guide

The Slow Wine World Tour 2023 recently had their New York City event at Eataly Downtown. The press and trade gathering has toured the U.S. in cities that included San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, and Miami.

We attended the NYC event and were delighted to engage with producers and experience the impressive wines that are produced in the states of California, Washington, and Oregon along with countries that include Italy and Argentina. The tour coincides with this year's publication of the Slow Wine Guide that is prized by wine lovers.

The Slow Wine Guide evaluates over 2,000 Italian wineries and over 289 American ones and treats them with the utmost respect and attention. Slow Wine takes the time to get personal with each winery to create a well-informed detail review of the wines and the people behind the production. For the first time, those wineries that receive the official Slow Wine seal are 100% free of chemical herbicides, a quality that the Guide continues to passionately support.

The representatives we met at the Slow Wine Tour 2023 in NYC were pleased to present their wines for tasting, discuss winemaking techniques, and they all expressed great pride in their portfolios. With well over 100 wineries represented, there were endless possibilities to experience red, white, rose, and dessert wines with distinctive profiles. Some of the ones that we enjoyed were Ettore Winery in California; Ruby Vineyard in Oregon; Arnaldo Rivera in Piedmont, Italy; La Spinetta in Piedmont, Italy; Tenuta Gorghi Tondi in Sicily, Italy; Poggio La Noce in Tuscany, Italy; Baricci in Tuscany, Italy; Vinha Unna in Brazil; Tilia Wines in Argentina; and others.

A fascinating Master Class that focused on the Oltrepo Pavese region in Italy was presented by Susannah L. Gold of Vigneto Communications. The region is located south of Lombardy just 40 km from Milan. Grapes that are grown in the area include Pino Nero, Croatina, Barbera, Riesling, and Pino Noir. There are 1,700 wineries that operate in Oltrepo Pavese. The wines we tasted offered diversity and a great deal of finesse. They included Oltrepo Pavese Metodo Classico Brut Moratti Rose 2015 by Castello di Cigognola; Pinot Nero dell'Oltrepo Pavese Noir 2018 by Tenuta Mazzolino and Sangue di Giudi dell'Oltrepo Pavese 2021 by Francesco Quaquarini.

We encourage our readers to explore the vast wine choices that are available and to learn about wine producers from regions around the globe.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy