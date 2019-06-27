SHOW YOUR PRIDE and Celebrate with Eateries in NYC

We are pleased to let our readers know about some of the local restaurants, bars and businesses that are offering festive specialties for PRIDE weekend in NYC and some that are making donations to organizations that benefit our LGBTQ friends. Check them out and celebrate WorldPride.

Partners Coffee (West Village) In honor of Pride month, Brooklyn-based coffee company Partners Coffee is offering the Partners Pride Float at their West Village café located right along the parade route. It is part of the Follow the Float campaign benefitting GLAAD. The drink features housemade blueberry-vanilla syrup, sparkling water and a double shot of Partners' signature Bedford espresso served over ice and topped with whipped cream, edible rainbow glitter and cotton candy. 50% of all proceeds from the Partners Pride Float with be donated to GLAAD. Visit: https://www.partnerscoffee.com/.

Upright (West Village) In celebration of Pride, West Village bar, Upright (formerly known as Upright Brew House), will be serving a special rainbow themed version of their "Dancing Bear" cocktail on Sunday, June 30th. The Dancing Bear, made with bourbon, apricot liqueur, lemon cordial and egg whites, is adorned with gummy bears in a rainbow formation along the edge of the glass. To honor World Pride Day and show appreciation for its West Village neighborhood, Upright will be donating 10% of all proceeds from sales made the entire day to Stonewall Foundation. Visit: http://www.uprightnyc.com/.

The Leroy House (West Village) The Leroy House has been donating 50% of all wine and cocktail proceeds to Act Up New York during June. Their "Love Wine" cocktail is comprised of tequila or a spirit of your choice, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white. It is garnished with edible rainbow dust. Visit: https://www.theleroyhouse.com/.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (Multiple Locations and online) RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Nina West is walkin' in pint first and collaborating with the ice cream company to release an ice cream flavor, online collection and t-shirt for Pride Month. The season 11 Drag Race contestant and fan favorite that calls Columbus, Ohio, home, has partnered with the artisanal ice cream queen to create Dream Puff, available now at Jeni's scoop shops nationwide. The slightly salty vanilla custard ice cream, swirled with pastry flakes and a ribbon of strawberry sauce, is inspired by Nina herself. The duo has also curated the new online Nina West Pride Collection. All profits from the collection will be donated to The Nina West Foundation to support LGBTQ+ causes and includes Nina's favorite flavors. Visit: https://jenis.com/.

queensyard (Hudson Yards) In honor of WorldPride kicking off this weekend, queensyard café has launched rainbow colored lattes. Available on the fourth floor of Hudson Yards, guests can choose from an array of natural colors and flavors including rose, almond, matcha, blueberry and grape. Visit: https://www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/food-drink/queensyard.

Valerie (Midtown) Their "Waiting Game" cocktail created by Marshall Minaya is a compination of Empress 1908 Gin, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Blance Vermouth, and Fee Brothers Grapefruit Bitters. Valerie is donating $1 for every Waiting Game purchased to the It Gets Better Project. Visit: https://www.valerienewyorkcity.com/.

SOCIAL DRINK & FOOD (Theatre District) To celebrate Pride Week, NYC's largest hotel rooftop terrace is offering a special 'Purple Pride' cocktail. Created by Beverage Director Ian Nal, the colorful and fruity concoction is made with Absolut Vodka, Torres Orange, hibiscus syrup, and lemon juice topped with a float of prosecco and a garnish of five gummy bears on a cocktail skewer. The cocktail will be available at Social Drink & Food for $15 through June 30th. Visit: https://www.onfournyc.com/about2.html.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





