Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SERENDIPITY3 in NYC “Most Expensive French Fries” for National French Fry Day on 7/13

SERENDIPITY3 in NYC “Most Expensive French Fries”

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 13, 2022  
SERENDIPITY3 in NYC “Most Expensive French Fries” for National French Fry Day on 7/13

In honor of National French Fry Day (7/13), Serendipity3, the iconic NYC restaurant and one of the most Guiness World Records achieving dining establishments, is bringing back their world-record breaking "Most Expensive French Fries" on the menu for the special foodie holiday.

Priced at $200, the "Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites," are thrice cooked in pure goose fat from Southwest France, made with the highest quality Chipperbec Potatoes sourced from California. The potatoes are blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar. The fries are topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello and Black Summer Truffles from Italy and are seasoned with Guerande Truffle Salt. In addition, they are served with Mornay sauce made with Udder Cream, Black Truffle Butter, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclete, sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust and served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate.

Customers can request to be served this world record-breaking menu item 48 hours in advance of their reservation, which can be booked on Resy.

Serendipity3 is located at 225 E 60th St, New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://serendipity3.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serendipity 3

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of BWW's Food & Wine World.com and the Senior... (read more about this author)

SERENDIPITY3 in NYC “Most Expensive French Fries” for National French Fry Day on 7/13
July 13, 2022

In honor of National French Fry Day (7/13), Serendipity3, the iconic NYC restaurant and one of the most Guinness World Records achieving dining establishments, is bringing back their world-record breaking “Most Expensive French Fries” on the menu for the special foodie holiday.
MOCHIDOKI Launches Seasonal Jasmine Boba Flavor
July 11, 2022

New York’s premium mochi ice cream company, Mochidoki is launching their seasonal Jasmine Boba flavor.
SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW in NYC Welcomed Press and Trade for a Wonderful Event
July 11, 2022

Get your appetite primed and find out all about delicious specialty foods. The 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show was held at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC from Sunday June 12 to Tuesday, June 14.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ's Outdoor Stage is Performance Perfection
July 8, 2022

The summer theatre season has officially arrived with The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s Outdoor Stage production of William Shakespeare’s 'Much Ado About Nothing.'
SOHO DINER-A Brunch Destination
July 8, 2022

Looking for a brunch spot?  The garden at Soho Diner, located at 320 W Broadway New York, has a craveable menu for the city’s favorite meal.  