SERENDIPITY3 in NYC “Most Expensive French Fries” for National French Fry Day on 7/13

In honor of National French Fry Day (7/13), Serendipity3, the iconic NYC restaurant and one of the most Guiness World Records achieving dining establishments, is bringing back their world-record breaking "Most Expensive French Fries" on the menu for the special foodie holiday.

Priced at $200, the "Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites," are thrice cooked in pure goose fat from Southwest France, made with the highest quality Chipperbec Potatoes sourced from California. The potatoes are blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar. The fries are topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello and Black Summer Truffles from Italy and are seasoned with Guerande Truffle Salt. In addition, they are served with Mornay sauce made with Udder Cream, Black Truffle Butter, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclete, sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust and served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate.

Customers can request to be served this world record-breaking menu item 48 hours in advance of their reservation, which can be booked on Resy.

Serendipity3 is located at 225 E 60th St, New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://serendipity3.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serendipity 3