SEI LESS-New Asian Fusion Speakeasy Concept Opens in Midtown

Curiously nestled behind an enigmatic mural in Midtown, behind a blink-and-you'll-miss-it door stands Sei Less, a newly minted Asian fusion speakeasy. With an exclusive flair paired with close proximity to establishments like the Garment District and Madison Square Garden, it's the spot to stop at before or after an event. Sei Less is the new hotspot that will be lauded beyond the five boroughs thanks to the countless relationships the 5 co-owners have formed and maintained over their years in the industry. This contemporary-vibe concept, set to open on January 15th, is the brainchild of an ensemble of NYC hospitality tastemakers including Joseph Licul, co-owner of Harbor Rooftop Nightclub; Dennis Turcinovic, former managing partner of Delmonico's Restaurant Group and co-owner of Harbor Rooftop Nightclub; Dara Mirjahgiry from Jue Lan Club and Philippe Chow; Ivi Shano formerly from Jue Lan Club; and Dream Hospitality spearheaded by George Karavias.

Designed for evenings of enviable cuisine and distinctive revelry, the space features seating for 350 guests juxtaposed with a meticulously curated collection of modern art and clean lines, alongside traditional, hand carved Asian design elements in an homage to the architectural pagodas of generations' past. The curated Pan-Asian family style menu includes signature dishes like Chicken Satay, Edamame Dumplings and Rock Shrimp Tempura alongside delectable items crafted as a nod to the founding team's history in NYC like Dry Aged Delmonico's Ribeye, and Wutang Salmon. Guests will have the opportunity to order for themselves or to rely on Sei Less's team of culinary experts to hand pick a meal curated specifically to the tastes of their party. Sei Less will also offer guests a one-of-a-kind cocktail experience, with cocktails like Lychee Martini, Pick Me Up Martini, Yuzu Margarita, and a Elderflower Mojito as well as mocktails, for the sober-curious set, designed to enhance every evening.

Sei Less is the perfect venue for any social situation, whether guests are looking for a romantic date night in a dark corner or a place for a larger party. From album release parties, to business meetings, to private events, Sei Less does it all with an air of elegant exclusivity. Private rooms that feature stunning details including TV's, provide a sultry sanctuary for any athlete, celebrity, business executive, or privacy-seeking host.

"It's an incredible opportunity to bring destination dining back to NYC in a way that also honors the city's international history and mystique," said Dennis Turcinovic, CEO. "The team behind Sei Less merges decades of exemplary experience to create a speakeasy vibe that is truly unique. We have created something extraordinary, inside and out, and we are thrilled to finally open our doors and realize our vision in action."

Sei Less will be open for dinner everyday, Sunday-Thursday 5pm-12am, and Friday-Saturday 5pm-1am. In addition to the main dining area, the venue will offer 4 private dining areas to accommodate private parties and events. For information on rates and booking, contact events@seiless.com. Sei Less pop-up events will also be happening in the coming time.

About Sei Less

Located at 156 W 38th St, New York, NY, 10018, behind a door masquerading as an enigmatic mural, is an Asian fusion speakeasy dining concept launching in January 2022. The venue, Sei Less, is the result of an unprecedented partnership of NYC hospitality tastemakers including Dennis Turcinovic, former managing partner of Delmonico's Restaurant Group; Joseph Licul celebrated restaurateur; Dara Mirjahgiry and Ivi Shano of Jue Lan Club; and Dream Hospitality. Boasting 8,000 square feet with seating capacity for 350 guests and 4 private dining areas, Sei Less offers distinctive Pan-Asian cuisine and craft cocktails in a scintillating setting featuring nods to traditional Asian art and architecture alongside modern lines and an evolving collection of original artwork. Sei Less will be open for dinner everyday, Sunday-Thursday 5pm-12am, and Friday-Saturday 5pm-1am. For more information, visit https://seiless.com/.

Photo Credit: @PoselskiPhotos