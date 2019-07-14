SECRET SUMMER Returns to The Foundry in LIC on 8/4

Secret Summer, a one-of-kind farm-to-bar cocktail festival, featuring unique food and drinks and musical performances will take place at The Foundry in Long Island City on Sunday, August 4th from 3pm-9pm.

The 5th annual fete and immersive summer garden party, produced by Tyler Hollinger of HighLife Productions, Andrew Maturana of RAPT Hospitality and Allison Du Val of The Foundry, will welcome 1,000 attendees and feature seasonal farm-to-bar cocktails, unique food vendors, and live musical performances throughout the sprawling venue that includes a 3,000 square foot Main Hall, Garden Courtyard, Greenhouse, Albra Room and Terrace.

The festival will showcase and serve up drinks from the world's most prominent spirits brands like Aldez Tequila, The House of Suntory, Westward Whiskey, Aperol Spritz, that will pair perfectly with The London Essence Co: Fine Mixers from distilled essences, and Blue Point Brewery.

"This year, we are excited to be partnering with Lani's Farm and Brooklyn Grange Farm for the first time to supply the Secret Summer festival cocktail program with some of the most beautiful, local ingredients the season has to offer." said event producer Andy Maturana.

Sparkling Probiotic and Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Co. will also be on hand, serving their light, delicious and refreshing beverages, while Polar Seltzer and Harmless Harvest Coconut Water will be there to help keep guests hydrated. Sail Away Coffee cold brew will also be available. Guests will be able to drink sustainably with HAY! Straws made from natural wheat stems that are 100% biodegradable. Delicious food offerings include a sustainable raw bar by MF Events and the return of Crazy Taco Mex and The Choripan. Secret Summer newcomers The Better Pop will serve specialty Kombucha Popsicles infused with liquor and Tipsy Scoop will provide liquor-infused ice cream treats up to 5% ABV to satisfy everyone's appetites and compliment the flavorful libations.

This year's performers include High & Mighty Brass Band, DJ Dastan, DJ David Hohme and Mira Fahrenheit. Secret Summer has teamed up with LYFT to offer festival goers a discounted ride to and from the fest and this year Empire Cruises is the official SS Party Boat & Ferry that will have a DJ, food and cocktails on board. Revelers will enjoy the gorgeous skylines as they sail to and from Long Island City. Ferry tickets are available for purchase.

Farm-to-bar uses the same ideology that the farm-to-table movement has brought to our food. These vibrant seasonal sippers are prepared with only raw, peak-season ingredients sourced from local farms and paired with the best quality spirit brands on the market. These locally sourced items are skillfully incorporated into the Secret Summer program in many different and exciting ways. Secret Summer's farm-to-bar program is our way of sharing and celebrating a lifestyle of wholeness, happiness and a passion for quality ingredients and experiences.

About Secret Summer:

