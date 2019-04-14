SANTINA by Major Food Group Announces New Dishes and Outdoor Patio Opening

Santina, Major Food Group's sun-drenched Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant, announces new delectable seasonal dishes and the re-opening of its beloved outdoor patio under the High Line in mid-May. The opening coincides with the start of the Whitney Biennial, the museum's much-anticipated ode to the latest in American art that opens May 17.

New Dishes for Spring:

Chef Ashley Eddie, who rose from Line Cook to Executive Chef in just three years, is launching new dishes that capture Spring's natural bounty: Insalata Pompelmo - Shaved Fennel, Grapefruit, Caciocavallo Cheese, Toasted Oat Crackers; Rigatoni Piselli - Sweet Pea Pesto and Almonds; Salmon Primavera - Peas and Spring Onions.

Designed by Whitney Museum Architect & Ultimate Destination Under the High Line:

Santina's outdoor patio, which is tented during the cooler months, is now open air, yet sheltered from the elements by being under the High Line, which attracts 5 million visitors annually. Designed by Renzo Piano, the star architect of the nearby Whitney Museum, Santina is "glass box" that allows for maximum light and a feeling of openness.The nearby Whitney Biennial is an unmissable exhibition featuring the latest works of American art. Whether indoors with artwork inspired by the Amalfi Coast or outdoors watching the fashionable Meatpacking District crowds, Santina exudes an "always summer" vibe

Going Completely Gluten-Free:

Santina, which pioneered gluten-free dishes when it opened, is now completely gluten-free. This includes all dishes, such as pastas, breads and pancakes (including the favorite Cecina, a chickpea pancake). The original textures and flavors have been carefully maintained, so the changeover is undetectable by guests.

About Santina

Santina is Major Food Group's salute to Italy's sun-drenched Amalfi Coast. The restaurant, located under the High Line by the Whitney Museum, specializes in light Italian cuisine focused on fish and vegetables and is now gluten-free. Signature dishes and new classics include Cecinas, Burrata, Fritto Misto, Rigatoni Ashley, Spicy Lobster Pasta, Grilled Branzino and Ribeye Pizzaiola. Italy-saluting cocktails, as well as wine and beer, are available. Offering both al fresco patio and indoor dining, Santina, located at 820 Washington Street, is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Monday to Wednesday, 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 midnight, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations, please email: reservations@santina.com, visit them at https://www.santinanyc.com/ and follow them on Instagram at @majorfoodgroup.

