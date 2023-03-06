SAN FELICE Winning Wines for Academy Awards Watch Parties

March 12 is the 95th Annual Academy Awards presentation and if you are seeking the best companion to watch the Oscars with, look no further. There's no better way to toast your favorite movies and stars than with a glass of luscious, Toscana red wine. We have four wonderful wines from San Felice that we are sure will delight everyone at your watch party. Whether your favorite movie takes home the Oscar or not, we can guarantee that these wine choices are total winners and are sure to impress.

San Felice is a wine estate located in the heart of Tuscany's Chianti Classico region dating back to 1700. Today the estate is owned by Allianz Group and extends over a total of approximately 685 hectares covering three prestigious wine-producing areas in Tuscany that include Montalcino, Chianti Classico, and Bolgheri. Montalcino is where the Campogiovanni's vineyards are situated, an area where conditions are optimal for the Sangiovese Grosso grape.

Learn more about the San Felice wines and be sure to have a few bottles ready to toast the award winners.

Campogiovanni Brunello di Montalcino 2017 (SRP $66.00) This wine is absolutely classic in style, averaging three years in Slavonian oak casks and 500-liter tonneaux, then another twelve months in the bottle. It is well recognized for both its finesse and longevity. The deep ruby red wine offers aromas of well-ripened wild berries, blackberry preserves, and tobacco leaf. The generous palate displays a rich mouthfeel, developing into a wonderfully lengthy finish.

Vigorello 2018 (SRP $55) This beautifully blended red wine by San Felice is comprised of 35% Pugnitello, 30% Merlot, 30% cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Verdot. This wine was first produced in 1968 and has since represented the treasured qualities that are characteristic of Tuscan wines. The color is a garnet ruby. It's aroma has a medley of red currant and sweet spices. It is rich on the palate with expressive tannins and smooth hints of vanilla.

Bell'Aja 2020 (SRP $30.00) Bell' Aja is the clear testimony of how a Bordeaux cut meets harmoniously with the terroir of Bolgheri. It is comprised of 60% Merlot and 40% Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine combines pleasurable sipping with complexity, demonstrating a character deeply linked to its area of origin. The wine has an attractive purple hue. Its bouquet reflects the scents of wild berry preserves, lifted by smooth notes of spice. On the palate, it is beautifully balanced and delicious, with supple, velvety tannins.

Poggio Rosso Chianti Classico 2017 (SRP $66.00) As early as the late 1970s, in the Poggio Rosso area, a series of selected clones of Sangiovese grapes were planted. This wine is the result of a rigorous selection of the grape variety from parcels of the same single vineyard. Today it represents the pinnacle of San Felice's terroir. The wine has immense depth and superb elegance. It is a beautiful, intense ruby red in the glass. The rich aroma has scents of dried plum, blackberry, and raspberry. On the palate there are pleasing velvety tannins and a generous acidity. It is a wine of extraordinary longevity.

Raise a glass and say "cheers" to great wines and great entertainment.

For more information on San Felice, please visit https://www.agricolasanfelice.it/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of San Felice