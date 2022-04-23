Rick Martinez to Release Debut Cookbook-MI COCINA: RECIPES AND RAPTURE FROM MY KITCHEN IN MEXICO With Events in NYC

This May 3rd, beloved food writer and cook Rick Martinez releases his long awaited cookbook, Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico (Clarkson Potter, $35). A transporting tribute to his family's homeland of Mexico and a personal exploration of Rick's self-identity as a third generation Mexican American, Mi Cocina takes readers on a journey through the country's diverse regional cuisine highlighting more than 100 recipes, accompanied by colorful and bright photography from Ren Fuller.

Born in Austin, TX and currently residing in Mazatlán, Mexico, Rick graduated from the French Culinary Institute, is a regular contributor to The New York Times and Food52, and is the host of the hit show Pruébalo on the Babish Culinary Universe network, which has nearly 10 million subscribers. As the host of Food52's Sweet Heat, Rick won an IACP award for best food series. He also served as the Senior Food Editor at Bon Appetit, where his work earned him a nomination for a prestigious James Beard Award in 2020.

After building a career in the predominantly white world of food media, Rick speaks openly about the pressures he's felt to have his work conform to white Americans' assumptions of Mexican culture and cuisines, which led to struggles in him finding and embracing his own identity. As he shares in the introduction to Mi Cocina, the journey of writing his debut book is what finally led him to self-acceptance and true happiness.

Rick spent 586 days traveling through the different regions of Mexico, where he found welcomeness, support and a feeling of belonging. In Mi Cocina, he shares the story of his travels, reflects on topics like the migration and culinary influence of people from the Middle East and China to Mexico, and shares his favorite recipes found along the way, all adapted with his unique "sazón," for a book that is highly informative, inspirational, and infused with personality.

Rick Martinez will be in New York City for a book tour for his highly anticipated first ever cookbook, Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico from May 2nd to May 7th. He will pop up at different locations around the city for book events and is available for interviews, meetings and more.

Events include:

-Books Are Magic Talk in conversation with Eric Kim, author of Korean American: Food that Tastes like Home: Wednesday May 4th, tickets are available here.

-The Fly Pop Up Event: Rick collabs with The Fly for a pop up night celebrating the release of Mi Cocina with special tacos, sauces and drinks all inspired by the recipes in Rick's cookbook. Walkins only on Thursday, May 5th.

-Book Signing at Union Square Greenmarket: Rick will be at Union Square Greenmarket signing copies of Mi Cocina on Saturday May 7th.

-Mi Cocina x Dame Dinner: Saturday May 7th, Rick will host an evening event at Dame where they'll serve up recipes from Mi Cocina. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rick Martinez