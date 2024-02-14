Review: VENTANAS in Fort Lee, New Jersey is the Talk of the Town

From the moment you arrive at Ventanas in Fort Lee, New Jersey, you know it is going to be a very special experience. The spacious, modern 7,000 square-foot restaurant has a style all its own, with dramatic lighting, floor to ceiling windows, a beautiful octagon shaped bar, seating for all size parties, and an open kitchen. Located between The Modern Luxury Apartments in the center of town it has become a social hub and a gourmet destination in northern New Jersey. Guests love the charming patio space that opens in the warm weather and their exclusive alcove, “The Red Room” located adjacent to the dining room featuring live music and DJ sets.

The area’s popular restaurateur, Alexander Duran, owns Ventanas. The Culinary Director is renowned Celebrity Chef, David Burke and the Executive Chef is Sean Piccarreto who has a wealth of talent and experience. The exquisite modern American menu features Asian and Latin fusion along with a section for sushi, nigiri, and sashimi by Head Sushi Chef Sang Choi. Bring your appetite for the creative, delectable cuisine that will suit every taste, style, and dietary preference.

We visited on a weekday evening for an early dinner. Appetizers and salads are enticing and a great way to start your meal. The Avocado Salad is a must with wedges of fresh, creamy avocado on a bed of little gem lettuce, arugula, mustard frills, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and pickled red onions with queso fresco and mojo verde. For those that treasure Chef Burke’s cuisine, you’ll be happy that Ventanas offers his signature, Clothesline Bacon. The caramelized maple and black pepper glazed bacon is hung by clothespins and served on a clothesline. Another David Burke specialty is the Lobster Dumplings full of tender succulent lobster complemented by spicy tomato miso, preserved lemon and chili oil. A house favorite, ideal for sharing is the Chicken Wings and Calamari Rings served with gochujang, watermelon radish, and shishito. Other starters include Seafood Ceviche, Guacamole and more. And be sure to select items from sushi menu such as the signature VENTANAS Roll with spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, seared mixed sashimi, tobiko, tempura flakes, eel sauce, house sweet and spicy sauce, and wasabi.

Entrees are generous and wonderfully presented so get out your cameras. There are prime cuts of meat like the 16-ounce New York Strip Steak or 8-ounce Filet mignon. The tender Chicharron Pork Shank is the best you’ll ever have served with rice and beans, sweet plantains, and a delicious plum sauce. Seafood lovers will delight at entrees that include Blackened Mahi Mahi and the Roasted Atlantic Salmon. Order a few sides for the table such as Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Peanut and Apple Fried Rice or Spiced Yuca Fries.

Did we mention the beverage program? Guests come by frequently to relax at the bar and enjoy the convivial atmosphere. It’s easy to pair wine with your meal with the extensive Wine Spector Award winning list that reflects the finest choices globally. Wines can be ordered by the bottle or glass. There are inspired artisanal cocktails you won’t find anywhere else like the Going Commango with Patron Reposado, Ancho Reyes Chile, Fresh Lime Juice and Mango. And the Sangria is so good that you’ll definitely order a second one. The Bottle Service has impressive choices for every spirits aficionado. Be sure to stop by for Happy Hour with your friends for drink specials and tasty small bites.

Desserts by Pastry Chef Stewart Marks put the finishing touches on your meal. They include a perfect Classic Vanilla Bean Flan or a rich slice of Coconut Cream Pie. If you’re in the mood for sharing the Churros Banana Split is a sweet dream served with salted caramel ice cream, chocolate truffle brownie, candied peanuts, strawberries, espresso whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.

It’s nice to know that you don’t have to travel to Manhattan to have a top dining experience in a stylish restaurant with a great vibe. Ventanas has it all and it’s easy to visit with their convenient valet parking and local parking options. No wonder it’s the talk of the town!

Ventanas serves dinner, weekend brunch and Happy Hour. They also schedule special events such as comedy night and musical guests. The restaurant is located at 200 Park Ave., Fort Lee, NJ 07024. Visit their website at https://ventanasatthemodern.com/ and call (201) 583-4777. Follow them on Instagram @ventanasatthemodern.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ventanas