Review: THE FOX & FALCON by David Burke-A Gem in South Orange, NJ for Dining Pleasure

THE FOX & FALCON by David Burke

Nov. 07, 2023

There are so many excellent reasons to dine at The Fox & Falcon by David Burke in South Orange, NJ.  The location in the center of town is just steps from the train station and South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC). Our readers will like to know that the restaurant recently became a sponsor for SOPAC with the theatre’s inspiring mission to enrich individual lives through a variety of performing arts experiences.

You’ll be charmed by The Fox & Falcon’s interior spaces with its spacious bar, large circular booths, tables for all size parties, and outdoor dining for the nice weather. And, of course, you can rely on a delectable menu of modern American cuisine created by celebrity chef, David Burke. They currently serve lunch, dinner, Happy Hour, and Sunday brunch. In addition to the regular menu there are nightly specials such as Sushi and Dumpling Monday and Prime Rib Night on Thursdays.  Bring the family.  Children will enjoy selections from the Kid’s Menu like Spaghetti or the Kid’s Burger!

We stopped by early to enjoy The Fox & Falcon’s S.O.M.A. menu served from 4 pm to 6:30 pm daily.  This pre-theatre dinner special features three delectable courses for $45. It’s ideal for theatergoers so you can make your show right on time.  We couldn’t resist adding to our meal, Clothesline Bacon, a favorite on David Burke’s restaurant menus.  The thick cut bacon is seasoned with black pepper and a maple glaze cleverly served on a tabletop clothesline with a pickle and lemon. Starters on the pre-theatre menu include a generous portion of Kale & Romaine Salad with a creamy dressing; Crab Cake, full of succulent crab meat served with saffron aioli and mixed greens; and Burke's ever popular Lobster Dumplings.  The mains are made to savor such as Ricotta Gnocchi.  The tender pasta pillows are served with seasonal mushrooms, asparagus, spinach and truffle butter.  And the Ginger Crusted Salmon is a popular specialty of the house with squid ink pasta and an Asian vegetable sauté.  Top off your three courses with Dessert of the Day, a scrumptious seasonal selection by the chef.

Like all of David Burke’s restaurants, the beverage menu has been carefully curated to include craft and classic cocktails, beer, wine, sparkling, and mocktails.  It’s easy to complement your food choices with just the right drink.

The Fox & Falcon also has a nightly Happy Hour known as “Foxy Hour” with food and drink specials served at the bar from Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 pm.   And while you’re at the venue check out DB Snug that is open Thursday through Saturday from 4 pm to close.  DB Snug is convivial bar and lounge separate from the main restaurant offering menu specials and event nights like “The Office” Trivia.

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke is a gem in the heart of South Orange.  The efficient, friendly staff and excellent selection of fine food and drink makes dining out a pleasure.

The Fox & Falcon is located at 19 Valley Street, South Orange, NJ 07079. It has a very convenient paid parking lot in the rear of the restaurant. For additional menu information and to make a reservation, please visit https://www.thefoxandfalconbydb.com/  or call 973.419.6773.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality Management



