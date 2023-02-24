Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: STEAK FRITES BISTRO Brings Delicious Parisian Fare to Hell's Kitchen

STEAK FRITES BISTRO in Hell's Kitchen

Feb. 24, 2023  
Review: STEAK FRITES BISTRO Brings Delicious Parisian Fare to Hell's Kitchen

When you step into Steak Frites Bistro on 9th Avenue between 37th and 38th Streets, you may for a moment think you have discovered a restaurant in the heart of Lyon or Paris. The authentic French vibe with its cozy, attractive environs and the tantalizing aromas of delicious food give you every reason to sit down and enjoy. They currently serve dinner and weekend brunch with lunch starting on March 6th.

Whether you're stopping by for a quick bite, relaxing at the bar for a cheese plate and a glass wine or indulging in a multi-course meal, Steak Frites Bistro will definitely please and satisfy. And with the friendly, helpful service, you'll want to make the restaurant one of your faves.

Chef/Owner Adam Schop has designed a menu that is prepared and presented to perfection. We came by for dinner on a Sunday evening. Start your meal with a few small plates such as their Escargots de Bourgogne. This one of a kind dish is made with Burgundy snails cooked in a rich parsley-garlic butter served in a shallow dish with croutons. The rich, savory Onion Soup Gratinee is heavenly topped with a generous portion of gruyère cheese. The Tartare de Boeuf is tender hand chopped filet served with cornichons and grilled country bread. Salad lovers will be delighted by the Salad Lyonnaise with Frisée lettuce, bacon lardons, poached egg, and fingerling potato crisps garnished with a light sherry vinaigrette.

Review: STEAK FRITES BISTRO Brings Delicious Parisian Fare to Hell's Kitchen

The selection of main dishes or Plats Principaux are so tempting, it's hard to make a choice. We suggest you order the Gratin de Gnocchi a La Parisienne that also makes a great table share or mid-course. The gnocchi is made with flour and eggs, cooked in butter and served over mushroom fricassée, roasted garlic with mornay sauce and topped with melted gruyère cheese. The Poulet Roti is a generous portion of moist, wonderfully roasted chicken in a natural jus, with a savory pomme puree. The Chateaubriand is a house specialty served with sauce béarnaise, frites, and petite salade. Other go-to entrees include Salmon Bernaise, Gruyere Omelette, Moules Marinieres, and the Burger Francais. Add a side such as Haricots Verts, Spinach with Garlic, or Pommes Frites.

Review: STEAK FRITES BISTRO Brings Delicious Parisian Fare to Hell's Kitchen

The beverage program includes a thoughtfully curated exclusively French wine list designed by sommelier Alexis Percival and a cocktail menu featuring unique creations. Try their Lavender with lavender infused Citadelle Gin, St-Germain, lemon and sparkling wine or the Queen of Monmartre with vodka, Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth, pickled veggies and olives. There's also a great selection of beers.

Indulge in dessert, tastes that will transport you directly to a French café. The Chocolate Souffle is the best you'll ever have. It's light, and not too sweet, served table side with a dark chocolate sauce. Other scrumptious choices include Crème Brulee, Tarte au Citron and more.

Review: STEAK FRITES BISTRO Brings Delicious Parisian Fare to Hell's Kitchen

We'll be back soon for brunch to enjoy selections that include Butter Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, and Almond Croissants; Salade Niçoise; Moroccan Baked Eggs; Quiche Lorraine; and Eggs Benedict.

Steak Frites Bistro is a palate pleasing and enjoyable dining experience in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood that is becoming increasingly popular for its eateries. The restaurant worth the trip from anywhere. You don't have to be a Francophile to visit, but likely you'll become one!

Steak Frites Bistro is located at 496 9th Avenue (at West 38th Street) New York, NY 10018 at West 38th Street. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit www.steakfritesbistro.com or call  929-614-5070. Follow them on social media @steakfritesbistro.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steak Frites Bistro



MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village Photo
MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best Photo
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's Best
Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24 Photo
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTES FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale Photo
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale
Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village will partner with IFC Center and Janus Films to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of cult classic foodie film Babette's Feast's Academy Award win.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East VillageMINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
March 24, 2023

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's BestReview: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's Best
March 24, 2023

Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
March 23, 2023

National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and VerveReview: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve
March 23, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel is now presenting the captivating and exciting National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.
NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYCNATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYC
March 22, 2023

This Friday, 3/24 marks National Cocktail Day, so you know what to do.  If you’re looking for a destination, we have three in NYC hot spots that are ideal for your celebration.  Gather your group and “Cheers!”
share