Review: STEAK FRITES BISTRO Brings Delicious Parisian Fare to Hell's Kitchen

When you step into Steak Frites Bistro on 9th Avenue between 37th and 38th Streets, you may for a moment think you have discovered a restaurant in the heart of Lyon or Paris. The authentic French vibe with its cozy, attractive environs and the tantalizing aromas of delicious food give you every reason to sit down and enjoy. They currently serve dinner and weekend brunch with lunch starting on March 6th.

Whether you're stopping by for a quick bite, relaxing at the bar for a cheese plate and a glass wine or indulging in a multi-course meal, Steak Frites Bistro will definitely please and satisfy. And with the friendly, helpful service, you'll want to make the restaurant one of your faves.

Chef/Owner Adam Schop has designed a menu that is prepared and presented to perfection. We came by for dinner on a Sunday evening. Start your meal with a few small plates such as their Escargots de Bourgogne. This one of a kind dish is made with Burgundy snails cooked in a rich parsley-garlic butter served in a shallow dish with croutons. The rich, savory Onion Soup Gratinee is heavenly topped with a generous portion of gruyère cheese. The Tartare de Boeuf is tender hand chopped filet served with cornichons and grilled country bread. Salad lovers will be delighted by the Salad Lyonnaise with Frisée lettuce, bacon lardons, poached egg, and fingerling potato crisps garnished with a light sherry vinaigrette.

The selection of main dishes or Plats Principaux are so tempting, it's hard to make a choice. We suggest you order the Gratin de Gnocchi a La Parisienne that also makes a great table share or mid-course. The gnocchi is made with flour and eggs, cooked in butter and served over mushroom fricassée, roasted garlic with mornay sauce and topped with melted gruyère cheese. The Poulet Roti is a generous portion of moist, wonderfully roasted chicken in a natural jus, with a savory pomme puree. The Chateaubriand is a house specialty served with sauce béarnaise, frites, and petite salade. Other go-to entrees include Salmon Bernaise, Gruyere Omelette, Moules Marinieres, and the Burger Francais. Add a side such as Haricots Verts, Spinach with Garlic, or Pommes Frites.

The beverage program includes a thoughtfully curated exclusively French wine list designed by sommelier Alexis Percival and a cocktail menu featuring unique creations. Try their Lavender with lavender infused Citadelle Gin, St-Germain, lemon and sparkling wine or the Queen of Monmartre with vodka, Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth, pickled veggies and olives. There's also a great selection of beers.

Indulge in dessert, tastes that will transport you directly to a French café. The Chocolate Souffle is the best you'll ever have. It's light, and not too sweet, served table side with a dark chocolate sauce. Other scrumptious choices include Crème Brulee, Tarte au Citron and more.

We'll be back soon for brunch to enjoy selections that include Butter Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, and Almond Croissants; Salade Niçoise; Moroccan Baked Eggs; Quiche Lorraine; and Eggs Benedict.

Steak Frites Bistro is a palate pleasing and enjoyable dining experience in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood that is becoming increasingly popular for its eateries. The restaurant worth the trip from anywhere. You don't have to be a Francophile to visit, but likely you'll become one!

Steak Frites Bistro is located at 496 9th Avenue (at West 38th Street) New York, NY 10018 at West 38th Street. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit www.steakfritesbistro.com or call 929-614-5070. Follow them on social media @steakfritesbistro.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steak Frites Bistro