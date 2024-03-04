Review: SABAI THAI-An Enticing Venue with Food and Drink to Delight the Palate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You know that Sabai Thai is the place to be the minute you walk in the door. It is a beautiful venue with a welcoming ambiance. And with their top-notch beverage program and an impressive menu of traditional and creative Thai cuisine, guests have the promise of an extraordinary meal experience. The seating options include high top tables in the front of the house, a spacious bar, and tables for every size party. The Park Avenue South location is ideal for the neighborhood, Grand Central Station commuters, and the local business community.

Sabai Thai was conceptualized by Owner Karan Daryanani, a savvy entrepreneur, who spent a great deal of time in Thailand and made his foray into the hospitality realm with a vision of happiness for his guests that is captured in the Thai term "Sabai." To develop the menu that blends Thai favorites with a Western twist, Daryanani enlisted the talents and expertise of Executive Chef, Mingmitr Eddy Amnuaypanich, a native of Central Thailand. There are special touches that make dining Sabai Thai unique that include the staffs’ dress in Chut Thai, the traditional attire of Thai royalty. And there is a beautiful gold backdrop at the bar that mimics the façade of traditional Thai temples, symbolizing good health, fortune, and wealth.

We stopped by on a Thursday evening for an early dinner and drinks. As you peruse the menu, start out with a distinctive cocktail that imbues Asian touches. The Bangkok is an elevated take on a classic Manhattan. It has a well-balanced mix of Legent bourbon, vermouth, Luxardo, and bitters. A guest favorite is the Pink Lychee Martini with Haku vodka, lychee, and lemon. Sabai Thai also has partnered with Suntory to launch their Toki Highball Machine, the first of its kind, that makes perfectly portioned, chilled, and carbonated low-ABV vodka, gin, and whisky highballs. Guests also appreciate the global wine list that pairs beautifully with food choices, beer, and mocktails.

Dinner should always start with appetizers. There is an array that will suit every taste. The Sabai Sampler is an excellent table share with a selection of fried chicken dumplings, spring rolls, calamari, curry puff, and chicken satay. We highly suggest the Yum Mamaung, a Thai Green Mango Salad, made with mangoes, chili, scallions, and red onion, enriched with tamarind dressing. It’s nice to know that the salad is a gluten-free option.

The menu includes traditional Thai dishes and menu items with inspired touches to tempt the palate. There is a plethora of vegetarian, seafood and gluten-free options. Whether you are a noodle fan, enjoy stir-fry, relish a curry or want to try something totally different, there’s a choice for you. The Khao Soi is a curry lover’s dish with yellow curry, chicken shallots, egg noodles and bean sprouts. Other guest favorites include the Crab Fried Rice; Crispy Basil Duck; Pla Nueng Manow, a whole steamed branzino with garlic lime sauce served with jasmine rice; and the Palor, a stew with pork belly, shiitake mushroom, boiled egg, sweet soy sauce, garnished with Thai spices.

Top off your meal experience with a luscious dessert options that include a delightful, moist Banana Cake with rich homemade vanilla ice cream; the Chocolate Roti; and a seasonal Mango Sticky Rice with coconut cream and fresh mango. They can be enjoyed with a nice selection of Thai coffee or teas.

Sabai Thai is an accessible, appealing restaurant for all those who treasure good food and drink. We know your first visit will be one of many.

Sabai Thai is located at 432 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016 (Between 29th and 30th Streets). For more information, please visit https://www.sabaithai.nyc/ and call 646-476-4521. The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 11 pm with delivery options available. You can follow the restaurant on Instagram @sabaithainyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sabai Thai