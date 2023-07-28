Review: NOMAD GIRL is Ideal for Italian Fare Morning, Noon, and Night

Nomad Girl, the Milanese style restaurant that recently opened on Broadway at 27th Street is a top destination for theatergoers, neighborhood regulars, and many more. This charming Italian restaurant presents a menu of delectable specialties that bring the best of Bel Paese, the beautiful country, right to your table. The venue has a attractive, modern dining room, a bar in the front of the house, and a Piazza for enjoying meals outdoors. The service is friendly and very attentive to your needs.

Nomad Girl is the brainchild of hospitality veterans Alex Cesaria and Rich Simeone. The duo’s creative vision for the eatery offers guests a well-curated menu of Italian cuisine with attention to the highest quality organic ingredients. Several of the authentic Italian dishes were created through a collaboration with Chef Fernando Baez. The restaurant is open every day for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches.

We stopped by for dinner just before attending a show and our meal was absolutely delightful. There’s a top selection of wines with Italian ones that pair beautifully with the cuisine. Classic cocktails that include Martinis, Negronis, Manhattans, Mojitos and more round out the beverage program. For those that prefer beer, there’s favorites like Peroni and Blue Moon.

Start every meal with Salad and Antipasti. The Casear Salad is one of the best you’ll ever have with crisp Romaine lettuce and a house-made dressing topped with white anchovies and crispy croutons. The Prosciutto e Mozzarella is an excellent table share with Prosciutto di Parma that has been aged for 24 months served with Buffalo Mozzerella. Other starters include Tuna Tartare and Wagyu Carpaccio.

The main course includes handmade pastas such as the Gnocchi Ciccio Bello. The light fluffy gnocchi are stuffed with tomato and mozzarella served in a savory pesto and tomato sauce. Guests return again and again for the Tagliatelle Bolognese. The ribbons of al dente pasta are topped with a savory Veal Bolognese sauce.

The Chicken Milanese is an ideal dish with tender breaded organic chicken, seasoned to perfection and served with arugula salad and shaved Parmigiano. Other popular entrees include the USDA Prime Organic-certified Skirt Steak and Sesame-Crusted Tuna. Add a side like Broccoli Rabe or Mashed Potatoes. Bring your appetite. The portions are generous and you'll appreciate the wonderfu presentation of your meal.

Top off your meal with a housemade dessert. Their luscious Tiramisu shouldn’t be missed and guests love the Nutella Piadina.

Stop by in the morning for Nomad Girl’s outstanding coffee program. They prepare small-batch Dell’Aria Coffee, the first Italian Coffee Roaster in New York City, pulled through an Astoria Tempesta which is the official espresso machine of the World Barista Championship. With Nomad Girl’s three separate grinders, the Tempesta allows for the careful customization of every drink. Relax over your coffee or get it to go with something from their fresh pastry selection or a full breakfast with egg dishes, pancakes and avocado toast.

With National Panini Day coming up on August 11, we plan return to Nomad Girl for lunch and enjoy one of their stand out options. Choices include the Tentazione with shrimp, smoked mozzarella, arugula, 24-month aged prosciutto, and salsa rosa. Their Il Forzuto is made with organic chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato and pesto sauce. There are other luncheon specialties such as the rustic Piadina sandwich, salads, soup, and pasta dishes. Gather your group before going to a matinee!

The Bottomless Brunch, which is served on Saturdays and Sundays features delicious menu items with creative twists. We like that Nomad Girl is open for drinks late on Friday and Saturday nights and that’s just right for enjoying a beer, a post theatre cocktail, wine or one of their special Espresso Martinis.

If you enjoy Italian food and style, we know that you will find Nomad Girl a great restaurant for traditional and creative cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere. Mangia!

Nomad Girl is located at 1151 Broadway, New York, NY 10010. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit http://nomadgirl.nyc/ and call (212) 419-8299.

Photo Credit: NYCRestaurant.com