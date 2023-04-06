Review: JACOB'S PICKLES at Moynihan Food Hall-All Your Faves in Midtown

We are huge fans of Jacob's Pickles, the popular American restaurant on the Upper West Side. Known for the best comfort food around with dishes that feature their signature pickles, we were delighted to visit Jacob's Pickles at Moynihan Food Hall and will definitely be regulars. The eatery is conveniently located in midtown at the Moynihan Train Hall directly across from Penn Station on 8th Avenue in the historic James A. Farley Post Office Building. It is ideal for commuters, theatergoers, the bustling shopping district, and for convention attendees at Jacob Javits Center.

Jacob's Pickles at Moynihan Food Hall has take-out and delivery or you can kick back and relax at the attractive, spacious seating area with tables for parties of all sizes. The menu offers something for everyone. Mac & Cheese lovers rejoice! Jacob's Pickles serves a generous portion of the cheesiest dish you'll ever have. There are two varieties, the Classic that we savored, or the popular Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese with Buffalo sauce, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, and Blue Cheese Dressing on the side.

Indulge your cravings! We highly recommend the Nashville Hot Chicken. The Tender piece of Buttermilk Fried Chicken has the perfect spicy flavor served on a buttermilk biscuit topped with Jacob's Hot Sour pickle chips. Other satisfying choices include the Sausage Gravy Smothered Chicken with one piece of Buttermilk Fried Chicken on a Buttermilk Biscuit, smothered in Sausage Gravy and the BBQ Chicken Loaded Fries with Pepperjack and Creamy Barbecue.

Sides make the meal or stop by to snack anytime. Guests come back again and again for Fried Pickles with Spicy Red Mayo and the Hand Cut Fries served with ketchup. Their signature biscuits are the best around. You can get a Bag of Biscuits containing four freshly baked Buttermilk Biscuits served with Maple Butter on the side. And if you want to go lighter, have their Caesar Salad made with Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Biscuit Croutons.

Looking for the most refreshing creamy treat around? The Vegan Pickle Ice Cream is tasty anytime and especially welcome in the warm weather. It has just the right touch of pickle flavor that settles beautifully into it's texture and it's garnished with Hot Sour Pickle Chips. It will be one of your very favorites.

You will like the opportunity to pair a meal at Jacob's Pickles with an array of beverages that include sodas, coffee, tea and more. We are excited about their Biscuit Beer. Crisp and bready, it is brewed locally by The Bronx Brewery in the Bronx and it's a great beer to accompany your food choices.

Can't get enough of the restaurant's pickles? Pick up your pickles to go. They are ideal for all of your spring gatherings to garnish your food and serve with sandwiches. There are Pickle Singles and Pickle Duos by the quart with varieties such as Big Dill Kosher Spears, Big Dill Kosher Chips, Hot Sour Cuke Chips, Hot Sour Cuke Spears, Candy Cuke Chips and Flaming Hot Cuke Chips.

The menu at Jacob's Pickles is truly pickleicious! Stop by the Moynihan Food Hall and enjoy. For more information on the location, visit https://www.jacobspickles.com/location/moynihan-train-hall/.

To learn about Jacob's Pickles other locations, please visit https://www.jacobspickles.com/.

Photo Credit: Laura Randall for Optimist Consulting