Review: GREYWIND Launches a Extraordinary Pre-Theater Dining Experience

You have your theater tickets! Now, where to eat before the show? We highly recommend Greywind on 10th Avenue at 35th Street in Hudson Yards. It is convenient to Broadway, Theater Row, MSG. and neighborhood entertainment venues such as The Shed and Midnight Theatre. The restaurant just launched their Pre-Theater Menu special that is available Monday to Saturday from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm and it promises to make your night out shine bright.

Greywind is elegant, yet welcoming, with sleek, modern furnishings, seating for all size parties, and a spacious bar and lounge. Renowned Chef, Dan Kluger has created a tempting menu using the finest locally sourced and seasonally driven ingredients. The Pre-Theater Menu has a prix fixe of $62 for two delectable courses and a giant, freshly baked cookie from The Bakery at Greywind to take along. We like that the Pre-Theater selections include the same items found on the regular dinner menu.

Start out with a cocktail or wine while you decide on your two courses. The beverage program, specially designed to complement Greywind's cuisine, has a definite focus on small and up-and-coming producers, distillers, and brewers in New York.

First course choices will please every taste and style. A guest favorite is the Crispy Potatoes with a smoked chili, buttermilk ranch and celery. This dish is perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of heat. Another top starter is the Long Island Fluke with green chilies, apples and a touch of horseradish. It's a light, tasty beginning to a wonderful meal. Or you can savor the Sugar Snap Peas prepared three ways with zesty bonito vinaigrette and creamy middlebury blue.

It's no wonder guests come back again and again for the flavorful and creative entree selections. For a second course, the tender, moist Rotisserie Half-Chicken is served with asparagus, lemon and spring onion. The flaky Black Seabass is the best you'll ever have with red curry, butternut squash and leeks, a combination to relish. Another popular entree is the Greywind Burger with “au poivre” mayo, cheddar served with rosemary potato chips. You'll appreciate the stunning presentation of your meal and the gracious, attentive service that ensures you'll make your curtain.

The Pre-Theater Menu is just one of the great opportunities to visit Greywind. Adjacent to the restaurant is The Bakery at Greywind, an all-day bakery featuring daily fresh baked breads and pastries, sandwiches and salads. And nestled underneath Greywind is Spygold, the intimate cocktail den featuring classic and seasonal cocktails. It’s a top option for pre-dinner and pre-show drinks or relax over an evening nightcap whenever you are in the area.

There’s also some news from Greywind that we want our readers to know. The Chef’s Counter at Greywind is a new intimate tasting menu that rotates every month, cooked by Chef Dan Kluger himself. Chef Kluger will be dedicating the next two months of the Chef’s Counter dinners to his life-long mentor and world renowned chef, the late Floyd Cardoz, who passed away in March 2020 from COVID-19. A special menu will be prepared that honors Chef Floyd’s legacy with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to The Young Scientist Foundation founded by Floyd Cardoz.

Now that you know all that is happening at Greywind, be certain to visit and enjoy an outstanding culinary experience. The restaurant will surely be one of your favorites.

Greywind is located at 451 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10018. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit HERE and call 347.252.4012.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung