Review: CREAMLINE at Mondrian Park Avenue for Your Faves in a Stylish Atmosphere

Creamline at Mondrian Park Avenue serves sandwiches, burgers, salads, and shakes that are incredibly delicious. The American classics menu supports New York farmers and makers while sourcing the finest ingredients. Just a few blocks from Grand Central station and a quick walk to Penn Station, Creamline is the ideal eatery for a casual meal in stylish surroundings and it’s great for local take out and delivery. The impeccable management ensures that your order will be well prepared and served to perfection.

We stopped by on a weeknight evening to dine in. Place your order then relax at one of their comfortable booths or tables. Burgers are sure to please. The Rosenkrans Farm Cheeseburger has a 4 ounce patty from Rosenkrans Farm in Seneca Falls. It is served on a Buttery Bun with Ronnybrook Farm butter from Acramadale New York. The burger is topped with a savory Special Sauce, Ketchup, Red Onion and a Pickle. It’s simply the ideal burger. Other choices include their Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and the Steakhouse Burger.

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is one of the best you’ll ever have. It is made with a Free Range Fried Chicken Breast with a Ronnybrook Buttermilk Brine. The light crunchy coating complements the moist tender chicken. It is topped with housemade Buffalo Sauce, Creamline Ranch and a Pickle. It’s so good, you’ll want to return for another chicken sandwich choice. Come back for their Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich.

Creamline serves a winter staple, Grilled Cheese and New Jersey Tomato Soup made in house with ripe crushed tomatoes from the Garden State. Going light? There are salads such as Local Mixed Greens, Three-Bean Salad, and Crisp Cucumber & Cabbage. Add a side to your meal like their Waffle Fries fried in non-GMO soy bean oil, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries or Cheese Fries.

There’s a nice variety of beverages. We suggest you indulge in the rich, creamy milk shakes made with soft serve ice cream from Ronnybrook Farm Dairy along with fresh housemade ingredients. Luscious flavors include Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla, Two Cookies & Cream, Stawberry, Peanut Butter, and seasonal faves like Candy Cane, or Eggnog. You can choose to have them malted or salted. And be sure top your shake with luscious whipped cream.

You can stop by Creamline at Mondrian Park Avenue in the morning too! The restaurant also offers a daily breakfast with scumptious pastries from local bakeries, coffees, teas, and more.

Creamline at Mondrian Park Avenue is just what the Park Avenue South neighborhood needs. It will please local residents, the business community, commuters and many more. The address is 444 Park Ave South, New York, NY 10016. Call them at (212) 804-8880. Creamline also has locations at Chelsea Market and Gotham West Market. For more information, please visit https://www.creamlinenyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Creamline