Review: CHEF GUO in Midtown-A One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience to Treasure

Review: CHEF GUO in Midtown

By: Feb. 06, 2024

There’s only one Chinese Master Chef Guo Wenjun and his namesake restaurant, Chef Guo nestled on East 50th Street between 3rd Avenue and Lexington is unlike any other.  Just ask anyone who has been charmed and delighted by the atmosphere and cuisine.  It is an upscale dining experience that transports you from the city streets to an authentic, exquisitely decorated venue where the food is prepared to perfection.  You can choose from a 10-course or 19-course meal with optional wine pairing.  The seatings are at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm giving guests plenty of time to enjoy each beautifully presented, delectable course.  The gracious servers are expert at explaining the special significance and preparation of the menu items along with fascinating information about Chef Guo and the rich Chinese history that inspires the restaurant.

Chinese Master Chef Guo Wenjun began his culinary training at the age of 14 under the mentorship of the Chinese Master Chef Ding Guangzhou, a seventh-generation disciple in the line of royal chefs, in the discipline of Chinese Imperial Cuisine. In his forty-year career, Chef Guo has been recognized by China as an Elite Master of the Chinese Culinary Arts and has won the Gold Medal at the Asia Cuisine Competition.

Chef Guo has been involved in every aspect of his restaurant that includes décor, the ornate tableware, and the ingenious development of each delicous course.  He takes traditional dishes and imbues them with his own culinary techniques while ensuring that each course has a healthy preparation.

We visited on a weeknight for the 6:00 pm seating.  The dining room accommodates only ten people for each seating for a very intimate, personalized, and relaxing meal experience. Each dish in our 10-course meal was a feast for the eyes and the palate. Chef Gao has a remarkable talent for combining fresh, vibrant flavors with wonderful textures. Some of our favorites included the tender Roasted Peking Duck with Cherry Foie Gras, wonderfully seasoned Creamy Golden Pea Soup with Black Truffle, and the Bi Feng Tang Sea Bass With Black Vinegar. The show-stopping course is Eternal Bliss of QianKun Pot.  It is served in a handmade Cloisonne pot that is a real piece of art. It has more than twenty ingredients that includes abalone, sea cucumber, fish maw, which is rich in collagen, Chinese prawn, scallops, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, lean pork meatballs, crispy fried pork, brined quail eggs, green bean noodle, Chinese cabbage, and crispy tofu.  It is cooked in a clear, tasty broth made from chicken and pork simmered for 10 days. Our meal was topped off with a bit of sweetness, the Honey Glazed Golden Nest BaBao Rice Pudding and Assorted Fresh Fruit. 

When your meal is complete, you will receive a lovely menu card autographed by Chef Guo listing all of the courses you relished.

We are excited that Chef Guo is debuting some new menu items that will include Cold Hors d’oeuvre to represent five flavor elements of Chinese cuisine: sour, sweet, bitter, spicy, and salty; Braised Black Golden Meatball; Noodles with Truffle and Crab Meat in Chef Guo’s Secret Sauce; and a refreshing Stewed Snow Swallow with Pears in Autumn.

With Chinese New Year, The Year of the Dragon fast approaching on February 10th, Chef Guo will present a special 10-course menu for $298 per person. Diners will be able to enjoy a traditional, celebratory music selection, festive decorations, and a small gift, brining good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year.

Chef Guo is sure to impress, a gem of a restaurant that is pure pleasure.  It is ideal for a special occasion dinner or a night out to treasure.

Chef Guo is located at 135 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022.  For more information, visit chefguo.com and call  (212) 886-9888.  The hours are Tuesday to Sunday with Seatings at 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Follow them on Instagram @chefguorestaurant.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Guo



