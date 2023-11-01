RUBIROSA AT HOME Introduces New Pasta Sampler to their Popular Line of Delicious Italian Products

Rubirosa at Home is the popular pantry line from NYC’s Rubirosa inspired by the signature ingredients used in the restaurant’s most famed dishes. They are launching a new Pasta Sampler, joining the popular line of tomato sauces, olive oil and pasta just in time for holiday gifting.

Since opening in 2009 on Mulberry Street in NYC’s Nolita neighborhood, Rubirosa has cemented itself as a New York City destination. After years of demand, the new product line debuted last fall with three pantry items all inspired by the signature ingredients used in the restaurant’s most famed dishes, including Marinara Sauce, Vodka Sauce and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and launched a Lumache Pasta earlier this year.

Two new Rubirosa holiday offerings are perfect for the foodie in your life and are available now for pre-order to ship beginning November 6th. We know our readers will like to know about them.



Pasta Sampler ($39.99): Rubirosa’s new Pasta Sampler Tin, an Italian twist on the nostalgic, decorative popcorn tin, features three unique pasta shapes - Trottole, Casarecce and Lumache - to cook a variety of Rubirosa recipes at home.

Pasta Sampler & Sauce Gift Set ($84.99) - This bundle includes the new Pasta Sampler Tin, as well as the restaurant’s signature Vodka Sauce, Marinara Sauce and Olive Oil, for the ultimate Mulberry Street experience at home!



Other popular pantry packages from Rubirosa at Home include Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2-Pack for $47.99), Marinara Sauce (3-Pack for $35.99), Vodka Sauce (3-Pack for $35.99), Lumache Pasta (3-pack for 28.99), and Sunday Sauce Set (three boxes of lumache, olive oil, marinara and vodka sauce - $74.99).

All Rubirosa at Home products are designed by Louise Fili, an Italian-American expert in Italian visual culture and award-winning graphic designer (other projects include Via Carota, Tate’s Cookies, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Marcus Samuelsson), and feature a bright patterned backdrop, nodding to the familiar checkered tablecloth, reminiscent of those used in traditional Italian restaurants.

Rubirosa at Home products are available on ShareASale and Amazon, at select national retailers and specialty stores, direct-to-consumer online at https://www.rubirosanyc.com/ and for pickup at their restaurant in Nolita.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rubirosa at Home