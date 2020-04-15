ROY'S RESTAURANTS Will Accept All Gift Cards from All Businesses

In keeping with its Hawaiian heritage and spirit of Aloha, Roy's Restaurants is announcing its Pay Your Way promotion.

Roy's Restaurants in Anaheim, California; Bonita Springs, Florida; Chandler, Arizona; Jacksonville Beach, Florida; and Woodland Hills, California, will accept ANY gift card at its restaurants, from ALL businesses and brands during the month of April.

"We realize people may have gift cards from other restaurants, home improvement stores, theatres and service providers they are not able to use at this time, so we decided to accept them as payment for Roy's Craveable Carryout," announced Puja Dharod, Director of Roy's Restaurant, a subsidiary of SSCP Management, owned by Dallas businessman and philanthropist Sunil Dharod. "We want to continue being a great neighbor within our community and we felt like this was a great idea."

The full value of the Gift Card will be applied, up to 100% of the total food order. This offer may not be combined with any other discounted offer and may not be applied to alcohol. Guests with additional questions are encouraged to call their favorite Roy's Restaurant for more information.

About Roy's Restaurant

Blending classic techniques with adventurous flavors, culinary pioneer and James Beard Foundation award winner Roy Yamaguchi created an entirely new approach to fine dining. The first Roy's opened in Honolulu in 1988 and has spread its warm hospitality and passion for innovative and creative cuisine around the United States ever since. Choose the freshest seafood and fish, indulge in one of Roy's spectacular cocktails or choose a glass from the award-winning wine list while discovering the fresh ingredients and outstanding seafood, expertly prepared fresh-cut beef and handmade sushi rolls by local chefs that made Roy's famous.

For information and locations of Roy's Restaurant, please visit: https://www.roysrestaurant.com/locations/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roy's Restaurant





