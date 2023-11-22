ROSEVALE COCKTAIL ROOM Presents Tableside Irish Coffee

Rosevale Cocktail Room has brought back its viral tableside Irish Coffee experience with some wonderful new additions thanks to the talents of mixologist, Alec Kass! It’s the ideal warm up drink for this season when you are in the midtown neighborhood .

The venue has taken Irish coffee to a whole new level of brewing. The reverse engineered cocktail is a combination of a classic Irish coffee with a spiced apple cider with a chai tea. The brewing vessel is a Yama Cyphen vacuum with the bottom half filled with a 2010 vintage chai tea from Hong Kong, and the top half is an aromatic blend of spices including coriander, star anise, cassia bark, ginger, juniper tree sprig and dehydrated orange peels. The vacuum is heated right in front of you and that’s when the magic happens. The drink is topped up with apple cider whipped cream inspired by an apple cider donut, and a 5lb Hershey’s kiss chocolate shaved on top.

Rosevale Cocktail Room is located at 305 W 48th St 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10036. For more information, visit https://rosevalenyc.com/ and call (646) 829-1500.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rosevale Cocktail Room