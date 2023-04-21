ROOF AT PARK SOUTH Re-Opens on Thursday, 4/27

With spring in full swing, ROOF at Park South is excited to announce its reopening on Thursday, April 27th. After consistently being named among the top rooftop bars in New York City, they are looking forward to welcoming guests back to their vibrant location at the Park South Hotel in Rose Hill.

ROOF at Park South is a must-visit destination in New York City, offering breathtaking views of the Chrysler Building and Manhattan's skyline. Recently refreshed with new furnishings, stylish nooks, and lounge areas, guests can enjoy show stopping cocktails by Beverage Director Ivan Papic (Macao Trading Company, Beatrice Inn, Paul's Casablanca) and a menu of shared plates by James Beard Award-nominated Chef Bryce Shuman (Sweetbriar, Betony, Eleven Madison Park). It will also feature an array of creative programming events curated by TH/RST Group throughout the spring and summer months.

While enjoying the breathtaking view, visitors can sip on innovative and classic drink blends made with seasonal bounty from the farmer's market. Some of the featured drinks include: Fuego, a spicy twist on the Paloma made with Casamigos Blanco, lime and grapefruit juice, Bitter Companion Spicy Bitters, Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Soda, and tajin; and Negroni Sbagliato, which substitutes gin for sparkling wine, among other selections.

In addition, the Frozen Cocktail Program offers delicious options such as Frozé and Spicy Margarita, as well as photogenic frozen drinks like the Passion Fruit Daiquiri. Furthermore, the program also includes a monthly rotating frozen cocktail.

Chef Bryce Shuman has created an exciting new globally inspired selection of shareable plates. Highlights include: Octopus Skewers with smoked paprika; sushi rolls from sister restaurant GG Tokyo; as well as Neapolitan-style pizzas, and Fried Chicken Sandos.

The space boasts high-top tables with a skyline view, as well as beautifully decorated lounge areas, including the Umbrella Lounge with low-top tables under bright orange umbrellas, the Flower Area - a private focal point of the space, and the Garden, featuring potted plants and a colorful live wall.

ROOF at Park South is also the ideal location for semi-private and private gatherings, ranging from 15 to 175 guests in vignettes specifically designed for events that maximize the guest experience. They also offer creative, customizable food and beverage offerings for parties of all sizes.

ROOF at Park South is located at 125 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016. For more information, please visit https://www.roofatparksouth.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by ROOF at Park South