QUINTESSENTIAL Wines Offer Quality and Diversity

Quintessential Wines

Quintessential is a family owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing multi-generational, family owned-and-operated wineries that have the same passion for winemaking as the company has in strategically marketing and selling their wines. The wine producers, from most of the top wine regions globally, create wines that offer fine, authentic expressions of the terroir from their respective vineyards.



With Quintessential, the Kreps family is realizing their dream to nurture a roster of multi-generational, family owned-and-operated wineries. Quintessential has evolved into one of the leading import and marketing companies of wines in the United States. Steve Sr. and his sons Dennis and Steve Jr. bring to Quintessential a combined 78 years of experience in the wine business.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of sampling a few of the wines from producers that are currently represented by Quintessential.

GEYSER PEAK - Founded in 1880 as California's 29th bonded winery, Geyser Peak has been at the forefront of quality wine production since its earliest days. Originally located perched on a hillside across from Geyser Peak Mountain, it commanded a view of the thermal steam clouds that billowed from the mountain summit. Here, in this special place, geothermal activity created the diverse soil proﬁles that make this region so exceptionally well suited to wine grape cultivation.



Specializing in aromatic whites and rich reds, wines are crafted in small lots and fermented separately, then blended together to achieve full expression, balance, and character. Each wine captures the essence of Sonoma and the appellation's unique terroir, offering sophistication and approachability, and taking us from casual days to connoisseur nights.

Geyser Peak Sauvignon Blanc 2019 - This crisp, lively wine has a lovely clear and bright pale straw color. The wine was sourced from multiple California appellations with an emphasis on Sonoma County and Alexander Valley. The fruit was aged in 2 and 3-year old French oak for 8 months. Serve it well chilled with Asian dishes, sushi, and Greek salads. SRP $13.99

Geyser Peak Chardonnay 2018 - The grapes were harvested after an excellent growing season. It has pleasing fruit forward aromas of apple, pear, and pineapple. Pair this versatile Chardonnay with a cheese plate with soft selections like brie or blue, tender roasted chicken, or baked salmon. SRP $13.99

Geyser Peak Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 - The grape varieties are 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Merlot, and 6% Zinfandel. It has a rich ruby color and the delightful flavors of blueberry and black cherry. This well-balanced wine has a nice lingering finish. Serve it at room temperature with beef dishes and lightly seasoned roasted vegetables. SRP $13.99

OBSESSION WINES BY IRONSTONE VINEYARDS - The Ironstone Vineyards by the Kautz family are located in Lodi and Sierra Foothills appellations. The vineyards span over 7,000 acres or 2,800 hectares. Ironstone is ranked as the 6th largest wine grape grower producing Chardonnay, Symphony, Viognier, Verdelho, Muscat Canelli, Chenin Blanc, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Souzoa, Malbec, and Petite Verdot. The vineyard locations offer diverse geography, soils, and climates to provide varietal correct, complex wines.

Obsession Symphony, Apple NV - Fun and flavorful, this wine is made from Symphony, a hybrid grape of Muscat of Alexandria and Grenache Gris. Best served chilled, it's a wine that is just right for the fall season. Mix an Appeltini with the wine, bourbon, cranberry juice, and Grand Marnier served straight up in a martini glass. SRP $11.99

Obsession Symphony, Mango NV - This wine made from the Symphony grape is aromatic with floral aromas of gardenia and honeysuckle. The mango flavor gives it a refreshing flair. Serve it chilled with your favorite appetizers. SRP $11.99

Obsession Symphony, Peach NV - Tantalize your palate with this wine produced from Symphony grapes combined with fresh ripe peaches along with citrus and tropical flavors. Serve it chilled as a delightful patio sip. SRP $11.99

Read our interview with Steve Kreps Sr.: /bwwfood-wine/article/BWW-Interview-Meet-Steve-Kreps-Sr-of-QUINTESSENTIAL-WINES-20180801.

For more information on Geyser Peak, Obsession Wines, and the other internationally renowned family owned and operated wineries, please visit https://www.quintessentialwines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Geyser Peak

