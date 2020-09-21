QUE PASA Organic Tortilla Chips – Just Right for Football Season

QUE PASA Organic Tortilla Chips

Football season is officially here and while tailgating at the game may be on hold, the party doesn't stop! Step up your at-home game day snacks with Que Pasa Organic Tortilla Chips made with ground corn kernels using volcanic stones. It is the traditional way of making tortilla chips that has been passed down through generations.

Que Pasa Tortilla Chips are organic, GMO-free, nut-free, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, and made using only the highest quality ingredients - the perfect guilt-free chip to serve all season long.

Que Pasa Organic Tortilla Chips are available at Sprouts and Whole Foods Markets. Que Pasa is also available for 2-hr delivery via Amazon so you'll never have to take your eyes off the game.

Que Pasa products include Classic Tortilla Chips; Thin and Crispy Tortilla Chips; Flavored Tortilla Chips; and Salsas. For more information, please visit: https://www.quepasafoods.com/en-us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Que Pasa Tortilla Chips

