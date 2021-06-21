Preview: Philadelphia for Fabulous Dining

Philadelphia, has long been known as "The City of Brotherly Love." And there's no better time to become enamored with Philly than now. With the recent openings in place, it offers fabulous food options, museums, entertainment, shopping, history, and excellent accommodations. Take an easy, pleasurable trip that is perfect for couples, families or just go solo. Put Philadelphia it on your vacation schedule and get ready for a memorable experience.

We recently visited the marvelous metropolis of Philadelphia and enjoyed a busy and delightful weekend. In the coming weeks, we will be informing our readers about some of the city's superb dining destinations. Here is a little preview of the ones we enjoyed.

Tinto Pintxo - The restaurant by celebrated chef, Jose Garces has quickly become a neighborhood favorite. Tinto Pintxo offers a great selection of shareable snacks, small plates and paellas that pair with a wide selection of affordable wines by the bottle. They also serve wines by the glass and craft cocktails. Tinto Pintxo is located at 114 S. 20th Street. Visit: https://philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com/

Village Whiskey - Just steps away from Tinto Pintxo is Chef Jose Garces' Village Whiskey. This highly acclaimed spot features a comprehensive selection of more than 200 whiskeys alongside what is being hailed as the country's best burger. It was created by Chef Garces as a place for he and his team to relax and enjoy a drink and a snack after a long night in the kitchen. The restaurant's focal point is the central bar where top bartenders shake and stir classic and contemporary cocktails in the space that is evocative of a classic speakeasy. Village Whiskey is located at 118 S. 20th Street. Visit: http://philadelphia.villagewhiskey.com/

Harper's Garden - This contemporary restaurant and bar is tucked away on Rittenhouse Square. Harper's Garden serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches. They feature a rotating menu that focuses on simple, seasonal dishes using locally sourced ingredients. A highlight of Harper's Garden is their unique cocktail program. The venue has an open-air veranda that shades guests in their beautifully appointed garden. It is an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of Center City. Harper's Garden is located at 31 S. 18th Street (on the corner of Ludlow). Visit: https://www.harpersgardenphilly.com/

Parks on Tap - The welcoming beer garden is a partnership between Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality. It was created to be a traveling beer garden throughout a variety of the city's beautiful parks all summer long. Proceeds from Parks on Tap will benefit the Fairmount Park Conservancy and a portion of all proceeds benefits each park. The park locations are collectively selected as a way to highlight and enhance the offerings that Philadelphia city parks provide. It aims for a simple aesthetic of well-kept outdoor spaces where friends and families can meet up to enjoy food, drinks, and fun in a natural green space. Find out where Parks on Tap is currently located. Visit: https://www.parksontap.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Upsplash, Photo by Nick Fewings