Pop-up AT WOLLMAN RINK Showcases Diverse Culinary Cultures

Wollman Rink, New York's iconic ice skating destination in Central Park, will take on a singular Korean-Cajun culinary accent Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 when its café will feature Cajun Spiced Pork Ribs, Honey Jalapeno Cornbread, Potato-Daikon Salad by Jae Jung, the chef/owner of Midtown South's bastion of the new chaos cooking genre KJUN. The acclaimed Top Chef alum will make an on-site appearance on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. Jung is the first in a new guest chef series for the Wollman Rink Café curated by Great Performances, the catering events and hospitality company, that operates it. The new program will pop-up throughout the winter.

On select weekends, a dish by an accomplished chef representing the rich culinary culture of New York City will be showcased at the café and its creator will make a single special personal experience during the Friday through Sunday period.

Seoul, Korea born Jung came to the United States to attend the Culinary Institute of America in 2009. Upon graduating, she moved to New Orleans to work at several of the city's most celebrated restaurants, including the historic Dooky Chase. During these years, Jong developed her distinctive Korean-Cajun flavors and techniques

In 2014, she made New York City her home to lend her skills to such prestigious kitchens as those of Le Bernardin and Café Boulud, where she was sous chef. Jung launched her KJUN brand via a number of pop-ups and food hall kiosks before establishing her first permanent restaurant during the fall of this year. Her food has captured the attention of The New York Times, Eater, Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, The New Yorker and Bloomberg Pursuits, which named KJUN one of New York's best new restaurants,

Wollman Café's new guest chef series is an extension of Great Performances' People's Kitchen program, through which the company incorporates representative dishes from a broad spectrum of New York's restaurants into the lunch offerings for its workplace dining clients. People's Kitchen participants range from well-established marquee brands like Momofuku and Charlie Palmer Steak to those new to the city's culinary landscape like KJUN, to which the program offers a variety of benefits.

"Partnering with Great Performances s been an amazing opportunity that gives me financial stability. Thanks to last week's guest chef order of 940 portions, I can now afford a small renovation in my kitchen and some much-needed new tables and chairs in the front of house," said Jung. "The benefits weren't only financial. The high-volume order strengthened our operation. Everyone is now cross-trained and fully practiced in producing that dish. KJUN feels a new-born baby."

Adding People's Kitchen to the Wollman Café's food program represents Wollman's and Great Performances' commitment to providing a platform for women and minorities in business, to nurturing the talents of refugees and immigrants and promoting environmentally-responsible practices.

Jung's Cajun Spiced Pork Ribs, Honey Jalapeno Cornbread, Potato-Daikon Salad, priced at $18, will be available at the Wollman Rink Café from Friday Nov. 25 through Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. She will be at the café on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information about Wollman Rink, which presents a quintessential New York experience with a stunning backdrop year-round, featuring skating in the winter, warm-weather recreation and continuous special events programming. Great Performances is the rink's food partner as well as that of a number of other venerable New York institutions.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Great Performances and Chef Jae Jung