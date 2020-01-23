Photo Coverage: SAG AWARDS Celebrated with Casamigos

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

Casamigos helped celebrate SAG Awards nominees during the Entertainment Weekly's pre SAG award party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Guests, including nominee Joey King partied alongside Dove Cameron, Keegan Michael Key, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Alfie Allen, Candice King, Gina Torres, Adrienne Bailon, Francia Raisa and Jane Seymour and enjoyed their night with specialty Casamigos cocktails.

Check out some of the photos from the exciting night!

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Presley Ann for Getty Images

