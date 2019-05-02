FOOD & WINE
Photo Coverage: ROOF AT PARK SOUTH is Now Open

May. 2, 2019  

The seasonal rooftop cocktail bar and garden oasis, Roof at Park South is officially open for the spring, summer and fall above the Park South Hotel in New York City. The venue is known for its summer cocktails paired with a delicious bar menu created by James Beard Award Winning Chef Tim Cushman.

Refreshing frozen drinks served up nightly along with their signature cocktails and classic cocktails. Food options range from Chilled Edamame; Tortilla Chips & Salsa; Karaage Fried Chicken Bites; Chickpea Falafel Fritters; Grilled Shrimp Tacos; Glazed Baby Back Ribs; and Wagyu Cheeseburger.

Roof at Park South also serves up spectacular views of the Chrysler Building and Empire State Building, making it the perfect backdrop for you to wine and dine. Fireplaces warm things up when the temperature dips at night and guests can sit back and relax from the Umbrella Lounge, Fireside Lounge, Floral Area or right at the bar.

Roof at Park South is located at 125 E. 27th Street (Between Park & Lexington) New York, NY 10016.

For more information please visit, https://www.roofatparksouth.com or call 212.204.5222. Follow them on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roofatparksouth/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Park South

