Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

To celebrate International Women's Day, Casamigos joined the Visionary Women's Annual Gala in honoring Jane Fonda at The Studio in Beverly Hills. Guests, including Rosanna Arquette enjoyed Casamigos signature cocktails named after the leading women of our generation, including the Frida Kahlo, Notorius RBG and the Maya Angelou.

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You