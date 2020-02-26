Photo Coverage: Italian Wine Tastings Come to NYC

In recent months, Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of attending events that brought wines from Italian regions to the metro area with educational programs and grand tastings. We want to share some information about the experiences with our readers and let them know about these wines that are easily accessible when dining out or stocking up.

Lugana DOC - We visited the Redbury Hotel for a walk around tasting of Lugana DOC. Located south of Italy's largest lake, Lake Garda, partly in Veneto and partly in Lombardy, Lugana is home to five styles of wines produced from Turbiana: Lugana DOC, Superiore, Riserva, Vendemmia Tardiva (Late Harvest), and sparkling. We met with representatives from nearly 30 area wineries. We were also fortunate to attend the seminar, The Glacier, The Lake and Morainic Hills: A Journey Through Lugana's Terroir.

Benvenuto Brunello 2020 - Tuscany comes to New York. Hosted by the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, this unique Italian wine tasting experience at Gotham Hall featured guided and walk around tastings of 38 renowned wineries from Montalcino. These red wines are made with 100% Sangiovese grapes. We also had the pleasure of attending an informative Masterclass with the well-known wine expert, Gabriele Gorelli.

Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening - The Barolo & Barbaresco Consortium came to NYC for the first ever World Opening Grand Tasting. Over 200 producers were on hand to pour their Barolo DOCG and Barbaresco DOCG appellations, including a selection of their renowned single-vineyard wines. Often called the "king and queen" of the Langhe region where they are made, Barolo & Barbaresco are produced from 100% Nebbiolo grapes. Age-worthy and complex, these wines have a long history of production in Piedmont and express the region's micro-climates with great nuance.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy





