Photo Coverage: COTES DU RHONE Festival in NYC Brings the Joy of Wine and Food to Guests

Broadwayworld.com recently had the pleasure of attending the Cotes du Rhone Festival in New York City where we experienced the distinctive French wines that have been produced in the region since 125 B.C.

Guests of the event enjoyed an opportunity to taste over 60 varieties of white, red, rose, and sparkling wines with guided tasting by renowned sommeliers. There were more than ten top chefs on hand to prepare dishes that included Jambon Persille Terrin; Boudin Blanc Sausage poached with red wine; Praline Profiterole, artisan breads; a wide selection of artisan cheeses; and much more. These dishes paired beautifully with the wines.

The wines of Cotes du Rhone are well known for quality and value. Some of our favorites included Domaine de la Bastide, "Tradition," 2018 with 60% Grenache, 25% Syrah, and 15% Carignan; Louis Bernard 2016 with 70% Grenache and 30% Syrah Domaine Francious Villard, "Le Grand Vallon," 2017 with 100% Viognier; Vins Jean Luc Colombo, "Les Abeilles," 2016 with 80% Clairette and 20% Roussanne; E. Guigal, 2018 with 70% Grenache, 20% Cinsault and 10% Syrah; Cellier des Dauphins 2018 with 75% Grenache, 15% Cinsault and 10% Syrah.

To learn more about the wines of Cotes du Rhone, please visit: http://www.cotesdurhone.com/en/.

Check out some of the great pictures from the Cotes du Rhone Festival.

Photo Credit: All rights reserved @cdrfest @konradbrattke