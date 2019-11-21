Photo Coverage: '21 BRIDGES' Premiere is celebrated with Casamigos Cocktails

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Casamigos Tequila joined stars Sienna Miller, Chadwick Boseman, Stephan James and Taylor Kitsch at the New York premiere of their new film "21 Bridges". After the screening, guests celebrated the film with specialty Casamigos cocktails at the afterparty at West Edge in Chelsea.

For more information on Casamigos, please visit their web site at https://casamigos.com/.

Check out some of the photos of the fabulous premiere party.

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman





