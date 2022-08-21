Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pennsylvania's MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns 8/22 to 9/4

Pennsylvania’s MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 21, 2022  
Pennsylvania's MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns 8/22 to 9/4

Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course or four-course prix fixe menus with all new price points for the event's return. For lunch look for $25, $30, and/or $35 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity) or for dinner look for $30, $45, and/or $55 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both-dine-in or takeout. Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of early fall. Early sign-ups have netted some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, including 118 North, Amis Trattoria, Autograph Brasserie, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Jasper's Backyard, Lola's Garden, Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia and Devon, Savona, Stove and Tap, Streetlight Kitchen & Bar, Terrain Cafe, Verbena BYOB and more. New additions for fall include Autana Authentic Venezulan Food, Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros., Fayette Street Oyster House, Gullifty's, Osushi, Rosa Mexicano, Roz & Rocco's and more. Registration for area restaurants is still open. Sponsors include Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business and Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery. For more information, menus and reservation information, visit https://mainlinetoday.com/restaurant-week/

"Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a 14-day celebration of our region's top chefs, restaurants and purveyors," said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. "We are thrilled to present our largest line-up to date. We couldn't be happier with the participating restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. The second-year event was timed to continue to support the restaurants in our own backyard that are most in need as we enter the fall season. We are now counting down the days to the opening day on August 22nd. We hope to see everyone out there supporting these amazing chefs, culinary teams and restaurants that are the backbone of our communities."

Main Line Today Restaurant Week will feature some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, spanning over three counties and dozens of townships. The 35+ restaurants that will participate this year reads like a who's who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants, and nationally recognized chefs.

For its second year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.

Restaurants have the flexibility to offer the special priced lunch option, dinner option, or both. Restaurants can also offer services based on their needs and availability, including indoor, outdoor, dine-in, take-out, etc. Please contact and confirm service with restaurants directly. Menus for the above locations are being added daily to the website, under our restaurant week pages at https://mainlinetoday.com/restaurant-week/

Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. Sponsorships are still available. For more information visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.

Let's Get out and Dine! Main Line Today Restaurant Week fall participants include:

118 North
118 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087
610) 971-2628

333 Belrose Bar & Grill
333 Belrose Lane, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 293-1000

Amis Trattoria
138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4782

Antica Italian Restaurant
1623 Baltimore Pike
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
484-770-8631

Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food
4 Station Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 416-5843

Autograph Brasserie
503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne PA 19087
610-964-2588

Avola Kitchen & Bar
625 N. Morehall Road, Unit 5, Malvern, PA 19355
(484) 328-8584

Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros.
375 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087
(484) 581-7888

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 337-4810

DiFabio's Market and Tap
1243 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063
(484) 444-0850

Fayette Street Oyster House
128 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428
(215) 802-0490

Fox Barn at Twenty9
16 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19335
(610) 251-9229

Gullifty's
1149 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(610) 525-1851

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar
549 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
(610) 358-1005

Jasper's Backyard
101 E. 7th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 897-8212

La Sponda
20 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335
484-593-4488

Lola's Garden
51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 412-8011

Meatball U
30 S High St, West Chester, PA 19382
(484) 394-8400

Osushi
36 Greenfield Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 412-8155

Pizzeria Vetri, Devon
138 West Lancaster Ave
Devon, PA 19333
484-207-6663

Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia
150 Main Street
King of Prussia, PA 19406
(267)-422-4201

Pure Roots Provisions
411 Swedeland Road
King of Prussia PA 19406
484-222-2288

Rosa Mexicano
105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 673-0870

Rosalie
139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
(610)-977-0600

Roz & Rocco's
2904 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008
610-613-8300

Ryan Christopher's BYOB
245 Woodbine Aveue, Narberth, PA 19072
(610)644-9282

Savona
100 Old Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428
(610) 520-1200

Stove and Tap
245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
(484) 450-8890

Streetlight Kitchen & Bar
5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(484) 461-9823

Tavola Restaurant & Bar
400 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 543-2100

Terrain Café
138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4671

The Refectory
862 E. Lancaster Avenue, Villanova, PA 19085
(610) 519-5786

Verbena BYOB
102 State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
(484) 732-7932

NOTE: Restaurants may offer a specially priced lunch, dinner or both. Takeout options might also be available. For more info, contact the restaurants directly.

Main Line Today is also proud to support and collaborate with Share Food Program and Chester County Food Bank through Main Line Today Restaurant Week to bring continued awareness of local community food needs. For more about these important charities, visit:
https://www.sharefoodprogram.org/
https://chestercountyfoodbank.org/about-the-food-bank/about-us/

"Thank you to Main Line Today magazine for including the Chester County Food Bank as part of Restaurant Week," said Chester County Food Bank CEO Andrea Youndt. "This partnership helps to bring awareness to the Chester County Food Bank and its mission to ensure access to real, healthy food. We hope that as people dine to support our local restaurants, they will also consider supporting hunger relief efforts in their community."

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by presenting sponsor Firstrust Bank, with additional support from Comcast Business, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery, Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Aversa PR, Metro US and Philly Chit Chat.

Restaurant registration is now open and continues through the first day. Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For a full list of sponsors, restaurants, menus and other details, call 610-325-4630 or wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week

COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD

Main Line Today Restaurant Week's volunteer advisory board consists of top leaders from area restaurants, hotels, tourism organizations and small businesses coming together for one common mission to develop and support this new program that supports the restaurants of the Main Line and Western Suburbs.

Special thanks to the following advisory board members:

Rob Donaldson, 333 Belrose Bar & Grill
Kim Mullen, The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern
Joe Monnich, Stove and Co Restaurant Group
Rachel Ammon, King of Prussia District
Vern Burling, La Cabra Brewing
Jaimi Blackburn, Fearless Restaurants
Rachel Riley, Valley Forge Tourism Board
Lou Marrocco, Visit Delco PA
Xenia Scott, Main Line Chamber of Commerce
Ken Kearns, 118 North
Ben Fileccia, Pennsylvania Lodging and Restaurant Association
Laura Manion, President and CEO of Chester County Chamber
Jim Cohn, Mid-Atlantic Events Magazine
Bill Covaleski, Victory Brewing Company

ABOUT MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK

Main Line Today Restaurant Week debuted in summer of 2021, and continues in 2022 with both spring and fall editions. For the last 25 years, Main Line Today magazine has honored the area's top restaurants, shops, personalities and service providers with its prestigious "Best of" designation. Main Line Today readers, along with the editors, cast their votes for local favorites. Today Media now gives everyone a chance to experience the award-winning restaurants in the Main Line region, while also showcasing our area's first-class dining scene.

Find out more about the event, sponsorships and ways to participate, please visit wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.

ABOUT TODAY MEDIA

Today Media is a multi-platform communications company. In print, online and in person, Today Media delivers content readers always look forward to. Today Media publications include Main Line Today, serving Pennsylvania's Main Line and the western suburbs of Philadelphia; Delaware Today, serving the entire state of Delaware and Eastern Shore; The Hunt, serving the affluent region that includes northern Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania; Hudson Valley Magazine, serving the seven counties that border the Hudson River; Westchester Magazine, serving the affluent suburbs of New York City; the Italian-American Herald, serving the Italian-American communities of Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; and Delaware Business Times, serving the business communities throughout the entire state of Delaware.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Terrain Café, Today Media, and Main Line Restaurant Week




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


Pennsylvania's MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns 8/22 to 9/4Pennsylvania's MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns 8/22 to 9/4
August 21, 2022

Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022.
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea RecipeBALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea Recipe
August 20, 2022

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey makes cocktails that are perfect to cool you down during these warm days of summer. We have an especially refreshing drink that features Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey in a spiked tea. Check it out!
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata of MIFUNE New YorkChef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata of MIFUNE New York
August 19, 2022

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Tomohiro about his career and MIFUNE New York for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
SAUZA® AGAVE COCKTAILS Launches Que Viva Mariachi ContestSAUZA® AGAVE COCKTAILS Launches Que Viva Mariachi Contest
August 19, 2022

This Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), Sauza® Agave Cocktails is looking to encourage people to get busy living by spending valuable time with family and friends over flavorful drinks and music.
ZAYA RUM and Dough Doughnuts Present Zaya Rum Glazed DoughnutZAYA RUM and Dough Doughnuts Present Zaya Rum Glazed Doughnut
August 18, 2022

August is well National Rum Month and now that it’s in full swing, you may be looking for a new way to celebrate! Check out the Zaya Rum Glazed Doughnut.