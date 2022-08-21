Pennsylvania's MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns 8/22 to 9/4

Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course or four-course prix fixe menus with all new price points for the event's return. For lunch look for $25, $30, and/or $35 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity) or for dinner look for $30, $45, and/or $55 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both-dine-in or takeout. Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of early fall. Early sign-ups have netted some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, including 118 North, Amis Trattoria, Autograph Brasserie, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Jasper's Backyard, Lola's Garden, Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia and Devon, Savona, Stove and Tap, Streetlight Kitchen & Bar, Terrain Cafe, Verbena BYOB and more. New additions for fall include Autana Authentic Venezulan Food, Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros., Fayette Street Oyster House, Gullifty's, Osushi, Rosa Mexicano, Roz & Rocco's and more. Registration for area restaurants is still open. Sponsors include Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business and Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery. For more information, menus and reservation information, visit https://mainlinetoday.com/restaurant-week/



"Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a 14-day celebration of our region's top chefs, restaurants and purveyors," said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. "We are thrilled to present our largest line-up to date. We couldn't be happier with the participating restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. The second-year event was timed to continue to support the restaurants in our own backyard that are most in need as we enter the fall season. We are now counting down the days to the opening day on August 22nd. We hope to see everyone out there supporting these amazing chefs, culinary teams and restaurants that are the backbone of our communities."



Main Line Today Restaurant Week will feature some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, spanning over three counties and dozens of townships. The 35+ restaurants that will participate this year reads like a who's who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants, and nationally recognized chefs.



For its second year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.



Restaurants have the flexibility to offer the special priced lunch option, dinner option, or both. Restaurants can also offer services based on their needs and availability, including indoor, outdoor, dine-in, take-out, etc. Please contact and confirm service with restaurants directly. Menus for the above locations are being added daily to the website, under our restaurant week pages at https://mainlinetoday.com/restaurant-week/



Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. Sponsorships are still available. For more information visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.



Let's Get out and Dine! Main Line Today Restaurant Week fall participants include:



118 North

118 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

610) 971-2628



333 Belrose Bar & Grill

333 Belrose Lane, Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 293-1000



Amis Trattoria

138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333

(610) 590-4782



Antica Italian Restaurant

1623 Baltimore Pike

Chadds Ford, PA 19317

484-770-8631



Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food

4 Station Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003

(484) 416-5843



Autograph Brasserie

503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne PA 19087

610-964-2588



Avola Kitchen & Bar

625 N. Morehall Road, Unit 5, Malvern, PA 19355

(484) 328-8584



Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros.

375 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

(484) 581-7888



Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406

(610) 337-4810



DiFabio's Market and Tap

1243 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063

(484) 444-0850



Fayette Street Oyster House

128 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

(215) 802-0490



Fox Barn at Twenty9

16 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19335

(610) 251-9229



Gullifty's

1149 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

(610) 525-1851



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

549 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

(610) 358-1005



Jasper's Backyard

101 E. 7th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428

(610) 897-8212



La Sponda

20 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

484-593-4488



Lola's Garden

51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003

(484) 412-8011



Meatball U

30 S High St, West Chester, PA 19382

(484) 394-8400



Osushi

36 Greenfield Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

(484) 412-8155



Pizzeria Vetri, Devon

138 West Lancaster Ave

Devon, PA 19333

484-207-6663



Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia

150 Main Street

King of Prussia, PA 19406

(267)-422-4201



Pure Roots Provisions

411 Swedeland Road

King of Prussia PA 19406

484-222-2288



Rosa Mexicano

105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 673-0870



Rosalie

139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

(610)-977-0600



Roz & Rocco's

2904 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008

610-613-8300



Ryan Christopher's BYOB

245 Woodbine Aveue, Narberth, PA 19072

(610)644-9282



Savona

100 Old Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428

(610) 520-1200



Stove and Tap

245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA

(484) 450-8890



Streetlight Kitchen & Bar

5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

(484) 461-9823



Tavola Restaurant & Bar

400 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064

(610) 543-2100



Terrain Café

138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333

(610) 590-4671



The Refectory

862 E. Lancaster Avenue, Villanova, PA 19085

(610) 519-5786



Verbena BYOB

102 State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348

(484) 732-7932



NOTE: Restaurants may offer a specially priced lunch, dinner or both. Takeout options might also be available. For more info, contact the restaurants directly.



Main Line Today is also proud to support and collaborate with Share Food Program and Chester County Food Bank through Main Line Today Restaurant Week to bring continued awareness of local community food needs. For more about these important charities, visit:

https://www.sharefoodprogram.org/

https://chestercountyfoodbank.org/about-the-food-bank/about-us/



"Thank you to Main Line Today magazine for including the Chester County Food Bank as part of Restaurant Week," said Chester County Food Bank CEO Andrea Youndt. "This partnership helps to bring awareness to the Chester County Food Bank and its mission to ensure access to real, healthy food. We hope that as people dine to support our local restaurants, they will also consider supporting hunger relief efforts in their community."



Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by presenting sponsor Firstrust Bank, with additional support from Comcast Business, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery, Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Aversa PR, Metro US and Philly Chit Chat.



Restaurant registration is now open and continues through the first day. Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For a full list of sponsors, restaurants, menus and other details, call 610-325-4630 or wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week



COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD



Main Line Today Restaurant Week's volunteer advisory board consists of top leaders from area restaurants, hotels, tourism organizations and small businesses coming together for one common mission to develop and support this new program that supports the restaurants of the Main Line and Western Suburbs.



Special thanks to the following advisory board members:



Rob Donaldson, 333 Belrose Bar & Grill

Kim Mullen, The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern

Joe Monnich, Stove and Co Restaurant Group

Rachel Ammon, King of Prussia District

Vern Burling, La Cabra Brewing

Jaimi Blackburn, Fearless Restaurants

Rachel Riley, Valley Forge Tourism Board

Lou Marrocco, Visit Delco PA

Xenia Scott, Main Line Chamber of Commerce

Ken Kearns, 118 North

Ben Fileccia, Pennsylvania Lodging and Restaurant Association

Laura Manion, President and CEO of Chester County Chamber

Jim Cohn, Mid-Atlantic Events Magazine

Bill Covaleski, Victory Brewing Company



ABOUT MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK



Main Line Today Restaurant Week debuted in summer of 2021, and continues in 2022 with both spring and fall editions. For the last 25 years, Main Line Today magazine has honored the area's top restaurants, shops, personalities and service providers with its prestigious "Best of" designation. Main Line Today readers, along with the editors, cast their votes for local favorites. Today Media now gives everyone a chance to experience the award-winning restaurants in the Main Line region, while also showcasing our area's first-class dining scene.



Find out more about the event, sponsorships and ways to participate, please visit wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.



ABOUT TODAY MEDIA



Today Media is a multi-platform communications company. In print, online and in person, Today Media delivers content readers always look forward to. Today Media publications include Main Line Today, serving Pennsylvania's Main Line and the western suburbs of Philadelphia; Delaware Today, serving the entire state of Delaware and Eastern Shore; The Hunt, serving the affluent region that includes northern Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania; Hudson Valley Magazine, serving the seven counties that border the Hudson River; Westchester Magazine, serving the affluent suburbs of New York City; the Italian-American Herald, serving the Italian-American communities of Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; and Delaware Business Times, serving the business communities throughout the entire state of Delaware.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Terrain Café, Today Media, and Main Line Restaurant Week