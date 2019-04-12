PASTRAMI QUEEN and Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

The iconic NYC Jewish delicatessen, Pastrami Queen, which just opened a new location in Times Square, has partnered with the popular Broadway show, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, to offer special discounted tickets during the upcoming Passover holiday (4/20) through the end of April (4/28)!

The offer is available weekdays for Tuesday evening shows; Wednesday evening shows; and Thursday matinee and evening shows. The regularly priced $109 tickets will be $99.

On the weekend the offer is good for Friday evening shows and Sunday evening shows. The regularly priced $99 to $119 tickets will be $79.

Discounted tickets are available for purchase, at the following link: https://www.telechargeoffers.com/offeroverview.aspx?productid=12808&aid=eml000000100&cm_mmc=eblast-_-affiliate-_-email-_-eml000000100&cm_mmca1=paid_blast. Use code: FIPASQ0405

Guests can stop by the deli for a post-show drink (as the theater is only a few blocks away) when they present their same-day Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish playbill and/or ticket stub at Pastrami Queen's Times Square location - they will be provided a complimentary glass of wine with the order of an entree (available on-going).

Additionally, throughout the holiday, Pastrami Queen is offering a special Passover catering menu at both their Upper East Side and Times Square locations. The holiday menu can be enjoyed at the deli or as a delivery order, with the option to order traditional dishes like a gefilte fish appetizer, matzo ball soup, brisket, and potato kugel as a dinner for 4 or a la carte.

About Pastrami Queen

Pastrami Queen has been a New York institution for over 60 years, made famous by its signature namesake - thick, subtly smoked pastrami. Pastrami Queen remains committed to carrying on its tradition of purveying the best Jewish deli classics (dating back 150 years to Eastern Europe), using only the finest ingredients to create uniquely satisfying and hearty dishes - from pastrami and knishes to kreplach, latkes, matzo ball soup and more.

For more information on Pastrami Queen, please visit: https://www.pastramiqueen.com/.

For more information on Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, please visit: http://fiddlernyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Molly Tavoletti





